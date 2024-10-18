Kaziranga National Park Sees Surge In Tourist Footfall, Earns Rs 29 Lakh In 15 Days

Kaziranga: Ever since Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reopened for visitors on October 1, it has been witnessing a surge in tourists, both domestic and international. The park is the world's largest home to the one-horned rhinos.

According to Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kaziranga Forest Department, nearly 13,500 tourists have travelled here in the last 15 days, resulting in a revenue collection of over Rs 29 lakh.

The DFO said they are expecting a much higher footfall this time and feel more tourists will come to Kaziranga to experience and explore its rich biodiversity during holidays for Diwali.

Vignesh further told ETV Bharat that following the seasonal floods this year, a few of the roads opted by the tourists to reach Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve area were badly damaged due to which, only some parts of the park were partially reopened for tourists on October 1. Elephant Safari, a popular attraction, will commence from the first week of November and presently only jeep safari is being offered.

He informed that a large number of domestic and foreign tourists visited the park though it was only partially opened. According to the forest department, 13,500 domestic tourists and another 144 foreign tourists availed the jeep safaris at the park during the last 15 days.

According to sources in the forest department, the number of tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve increased this year, successfully smashing all previous records.