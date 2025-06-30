Kaziranga Declared 'No Parking Zone' In Key Areas To Protect Wildlife And Ecosystem

Kaliabor: In a bid to safeguard wildlife and prevent traffic-related disruptions, the Kaliabor Co-district administration has officially declared several areas adjoining Kaziranga National Park in Assam as ‘No Parking Zones’, invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This declaration is part of a special enforcement drive led by Raj Baruah, Commissioner Kaliabor Co-district aimed at curbing illegal vehicle parking near the Bagori forest range, one of Kaziranga’s most sensitive and frequented areas. Key areas under No Parking Order include the Bagori, Harmoti and Kuthori range division of the national park.

The crackdown included surprise inspections of hotels, roadside eateries (dhabas), and parking spots in the region, where vehicles were found violating the no-parking rule. (ETV Bharat)

The crackdown included surprise inspections of hotels, roadside eateries (dhabas), and parking spots in the region, where vehicles were found violating the no-parking rule. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the local police, forest department, and circle officers.

The crackdown has been aimed to ensure uninterrupted movement of wild animals, especially across NH-715, which runs through the southern boundary of the park, to prevent frequent road accidents linked to illegal roadside parking and to enhance tourist safety and ecological sensitivity in one of the country’s most important wildlife tourism zones.

The crackdown included surprise inspections of hotels, roadside eateries (dhabas), and parking spots in the region, where vehicles were found violating the no-parking rule. (ETV Bharat)

“Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, we have already prohibited unauthorized parking along NH-715 near the Bagori range. However, due to ongoing violations, we’ve intensified enforcement efforts,” said Raj Baruah.

Officials noted that wildlife frequently crosses the highway, and parked vehicles pose a serious threat to both animals and motorists. During the drive, illegally parked trucks were warned and moved.

As the region holds strategic importance for tourism and conservation, the administration has stated that such drives will continue regularly. Authorities emphasized that illegal parking not only endangers animals but has also been responsible for several accidents in recent years.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, remains one of India’s most biodiverse protected areas. This initiative reflects a growing commitment to responsible tourism and wildlife protection in the face of increasing vehicular and tourist pressure.