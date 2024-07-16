ETV Bharat / state

Kazakhstan Woman Raped In Gurugram Hospital Day After Her Surgery; 1 Held

Gurugram: A shocking case of sexual assault against a foreigner woman who had visited India for a surgery has come to the fore from a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman from Kazakhstan was allegedly raped by an official of the private hospital here while she was sedated following an arthroscopy surgery.

The accused, Thakur Singh (24), an attendant in the Artemis hospital, raped the woman on the morning of July 14 while she was under sedatives, a police official said. The woman was admitted to the hospital on July 9, and her surgery was conducted on July 13.

She was then shifted to the hospital ward, where she was accompanied by her daughter. On Sunday morning, the woman's daughter spotted Singh with her mother and raised an alarm. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Singh, the official said.

A spokesperson from the Artemis Hospital said that they prioritise the safety of their patients and will cooperate with the authorities for a fair and impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, Singh is temporarily out of service, and the patient was discharged on Monday, the spokesperson said. An FIR was registered against Singh under section 64 (2) (e) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was produced in the city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, police said. Further investigation is underway, police added.