Kazakhstan Woman Raped In Gurugram Hospital Day After Her Surgery; 1 Held

Gurugram: A shocking case of sexual assault against a foreigner woman who had visited India for a surgery has come to the fore from a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.
The victim, a 51-year-old woman from Kazakhstan was allegedly raped by an official of the private hospital here while she was sedated following an arthroscopy surgery.
The accused, Thakur Singh (24), an attendant in the Artemis hospital, raped the woman on the morning of July 14 while she was under sedatives, a police official said. The woman was admitted to the hospital on July 9, and her surgery was conducted on July 13.
She was then shifted to the hospital ward, where she was accompanied by her daughter. On Sunday morning, the woman's daughter spotted Singh with her mother and raised an alarm. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Singh, the official said.
A spokesperson from the Artemis Hospital said that they prioritise the safety of their patients and will cooperate with the authorities for a fair and impartial investigation.
Meanwhile, Singh is temporarily out of service, and the patient was discharged on Monday, the spokesperson said. An FIR was registered against Singh under section 64 (2) (e) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was produced in the city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, police said. Further investigation is underway, police added.
Sexual assaults on foreign nationals not uncommon
Between 2016 and 2022, data shows that at least 148 rape cases in which victims were foreigners were recorded in India. Of these, only 16 cases were disposed of by the courts, and only seven resulted in convictions.
A case of sexual assault against a foreigner rocked India earlier this year when on March 1, a 28-year-old Spanish travel vlogger was gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka after she and her husband stopped in the area for the night while on a biking trip.
The couple were in their tent in a deserted area in Kurmahat village when eight people who were passing through stopped and gang-raped the woman while assaulting her husband. All eight were arrested by the police in the days that followed.
In 2018, a 33-year-old Latvian tourist was drugged, raped and murdered in Kerala's Varkala. The tourist was found missing on March 14, 2018 and her body was found on April 20, 2018.
The two persons who carried out the crime were eventually found guilty of rape and murder and were awarded double life-term by a court in Thiruvananthapuram in 2022.
