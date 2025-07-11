ETV Bharat / state

Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi/Noida: Noida Police have issued traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra.

As per the advisory, in a bid to ensure smooth and safe movement of kanwariyas in Gautam Buddha Nagar, entry of heavy, medium and light cargo vehicles has been banned from Delhi to Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Moradabad and other adjoining areas.

DCP, Traffic Lakhan Yadav said the traffic restrictions will remain in force from July 11 to July 25. "A lane will be dedicated exclusively for kanwariyas, while the other will be used for movement of light vehicles in Gautam Buddha Nagar," he said, adding proper lighting, electronic display boards and directional boards have been installed at the main intersections and major routes.

He said arrangements have been made to earmark one-way routes and those where diversion is required. A separate lane has been earmarked for kanwariyas enroute to Haryana and Delhi from Chilla Red Light. The lane will start from Chilla and pass through the bird sanctuary.