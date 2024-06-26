Bihar: ​​Police Arrest Two Cyber Criminals Linked To Pakistan; Say Defrauded People Of Rs 5 Crore

During The Interrogation, They Admitted To Having Direct Involvement With Pakistan (Source: ETV Bharat)

Katihar: Cyber ​​Police on June 25 arrested two cyber criminals including a girl from Patna for duping people to the tune of Rs 5 crore in the past six months. The accused pair, who were receiving a 10 per cent commission for each fraud, were also connected to Pakistan, as per the police.

The accused have been identified as Mustak Alam, a resident of Jaukatia village in West Champaran district, and Isha Kumari, a resident of Naurangiya village in East Champaran district. Both were operating from Patna.

During the interrogation, they admitted to having direct involvement with the neighbouring country, Cyber ​​Police Station Head said. "They carried out these fraudulent activities through audio and video calls from Multan, Pakistan. They also gave details of more than a dozen Pakistani bank passbooks," he added.

We were tracking the cyber fraudsters through technical surveillance, said Saddam Hussain, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Cyber Cell, Katihar Police.

"We came to know about them while probing a cheating case registered at the cyber police station in Katihar in November 2023. They were operating from Patna’s Kadam Kuan locality. Accordingly, we conducted a raid and arrested the accused,” he added.

The police said that handlers from over the border used to deposit between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh into the duos accounts everyday. They took their share and deposited the remaining amount into several bank accounts in Pakistan. They used WhatsApp to communicate with criminals in Pakistan.

"From the confiscated mobile phones and ATM cards, evidence of transactions totaling crores of rupees has been discovered. It has also come to our notice that hundreds of bank accounts, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, over 100 banking QR codes, and several cellphone numbers are linked to Pakistan," said the DSP.