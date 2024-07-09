Kathua Terrorist Attack: Families Of Five Slain Uttarakhand Soldiers In Shock And Grief

Dehradun: As Army suffered five fatal casualties in the militant ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Monday, 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand has offered supreme sacrifices with all five slain soldiers in the attack belonging to the state.

Out of the five martyred soldiers, two each are from Pauri and Tehri and one from Rudraprayag.

The slain soldiers include Rifleman Adarsh Negi and Naik Vinod Singh of Tehri, Havildar Kamal Singh and Anuj Negi of Pauri, and Naib Subedar Anand Singh of Rudraprayag.

The soldiers were killed after militants ambushed an Army vehicle of the 22 Garhwal Rifles in Machedi area of Kathua district on Monday afternoon.

Twin Tragedies In Tehri: Slain Rifleman Adarsh Negi, 26, was a resident of Thati Dagar village of Kirtinagar block of Tehri district. His father Dalbir Singh Negi works as a farmer in the village itself. Adarsh studied till class 12th from Government Inter College Piplidhar. In 2019, he joined Garhwal Rifles while studying BSc second year from Garhwal University. Naik Vinod Singh of Tehri Garhwal district has also been martyred in the Kathua terrorist attack. Vinod Singh was a resident of Chaund Jaspur village of Jakhnidhar taluk. The family of martyr Vinod Singh lives in Bhaniyawala, Dehradun.

A Wave Of Mourning From Dehradun To Rudraprayag: Naib Subedar Anand Singh Rawat, a resident of Kandakhal in Rudraprayag district, has also been martyred in the terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Anand Singh Rawat was 41 years old. His sudden killing in the Kathua attack has triggered a wave of mourning among the family members. The martyr's family lives in Dehradun while his mother and brother live in the village in Rudraprayag.

Mourning In Pauri: Havildar Kamal Singh and Rifleman Anuj Negi of Pauri district are also among the martyred soldiers in the Kathua attack. Havildar Kamal Singh was a resident of Papri village of Lansdowne tehsil while Rifleman Anuj Negi was a resident of Dobaria village of Rikhnikhal taluk.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Expresses grief: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed grief over the martyrdom of five soldiers in the Kathua attack. In a statement, Singh said, “I am deeply saddened by the death of our five brave Indian Army soldiers in the terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the nation stands firmly with them in this difficult time. The anti-terrorism operation is ongoing, and our soldiers are determined to maintain peace and order in the area. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this dastardly terrorist attack”.

CM Dhami Offers Condolences: CM Dhami has also expressed grief over the soldiers' killings and offered condolences with the bereaved families.

“The news of the martyrdom of five soldiers in the terrorist attack on the army convoy in Kathua (J&K) is extremely painful. I condemn this cowardly attack and can say with full confidence that these enemies of humanity will not be spared. I pray to God to give peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense suffering and speedy recovery of the injured,” Dhami said in a statement.