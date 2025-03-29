ETV Bharat / state

Kathua Operation Enters Day 7: Four Policemen, Two Terrorists Killed; J&K DG 'Hopeful' To End It Today

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, left, and others carry mortal remains of a Jammu and Kashmir policeman Jaswant Singh during a wreath laying ceremony at district police lines, in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, March 28, 2025. ( PTI )

On Friday, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat confirmed that this was the same group of terrorists that was intercepted in Saniyal village. He resolved that his force would not sleep or take rest till all terror groups were appropriately dealt with.

"Update: OP SAFIYAN Relentless operations since 27 Mar 25 have led to the elimination of two terrorists and recovery of war-like stores. The operation continues," India Army's Rising Star Corp said in the post.

Indian Army, in a post shared on X early Saturday, shared images of the weapons retrieved from the terrorists while confirming that two of them had been killed.

While terrorists managed to escape, the security forces launched a major operation across the district to track and neutralise them. The contact was reestablished on Thursday, triggering a major gunfight in which four policemen were killed in action while forces managed to kill at least two terrorists. The current operation is centred near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh around 30 km away from the March 23 location.

Security forces, including J&K police and Army, had first made contact with the suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Saniyal village in the Hiranagar sector of the border district on March 23.

Jammu: Security forces continued their intense operation for the seventh consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Saturday where four policemen and two terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter that began on Thursday.

The encounter has resulted in the deaths of four police personnel and two JeM terrorists, while seven security personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), have sustained injuries. The slain policemen have been identified as Balbir Singh, Tariq Ahmad, Jaswant Singh, and Jagbir Singh.

The DGP also clarified that only two Pakistani terrorists have so far been killed, contrary to the earlier reports that claimed three ultras had been killed.

The body of the fourth police personnel (Jagbir), who was reported missing on Thursday evening, was located on Friday morning by the search parties with the help of drones, but the efforts to retrieve it are yet to succeed as two terrorists are still holed up at a height and firing at the search teams, the officials said on Friday evening.

During a wreath-laying ceremony at the district police lines in Kathua on Friday, the DGP said the loss of the slain personnel will not be compensated by words but by deeds.

Kathua Operation Enters Day 7 (PTI)

"Neither the intention of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has weakened nor is our goal far away. Our goal is clear and so is the intention. There is no lack of passion as the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the only force in the country that is writing its history in golden words by its bravery and sacrifice.

"We will not sleep or take rest as long as our impure neighbour (Pakistan) and its (terror) organisations are not dealt with appropriately. This war is going on and will continue. There will be no dilution in our intention," the police chief said.

Kathua Operation Enters Day 7 (PTI)

Referring to the earlier encounter with the same group of terrorists, the DGP said a small police team consisting of five members confronted the ultras hiding in a nursery after getting information from the locals at Saniyal village on March 23.

"The Pakistani terrorists fled the scene, leaving behind four carbine magazines, three improvised explosive devices, two grenades and other material. Reinforcements from police, Army, CRPF and BSF were rushed to the scene and a massive search was launched, which continued for four days," he said.

After getting fresh inputs, a search operation was launched in the Panjtirthi area on Wednesday evening and there was a fire-fight between the terrorists and one of the police parties on Thursday morning, the DGP said.

Kathua Operation Enters Day 7 (PTI)

He said two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated in the initial gunfight but when the police party was climbing the hill, the ultras, taking advantage of their dominating position, killed the four police personnel.

"You have seen the topography of the area, the caves, boulders and the dense forest. Our priority was to retrieve the bodies of our martyrs to perform their last rites and it was successfully done. The operation will continue and we are hopeful of completing it by Saturday evening," he said.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front, a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based terror group JeM, has claimed involvement in the encounter.