Kathua Terror Attack: High-level Interstate Security Meet Between BSF, J&K and Punjab Police Officials Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Senior BSF and police officials gathered at a high-level interstate security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Thursday, days after terrorists, who are believed to have infiltrated from across the International Border, ambushed an army patrol.

National Flag being laid over mortal remains of Naik Vinod Singh at Bhaniyawala village in Dehradun on Wednesday. Singh was one of the five army soldiers killed in July 8 Kathua terrorist attack. (ANI)

Kathua (J&K): A high-level interstate security meeting is underway in Kathua between top officials of Jammu & Kashmir Police and their Punjab counterparts along with BSF officials, in the backdrop of the recent ambush by terrorists in the district.

On July 8, the terrorists, believed to have infiltrated from across the International Border, opened fire on two army vehicles on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountain road near Badnota village, about 150 km from the district headquarters of Kathua, killing five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer, and injuring as many.

Thursday's meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain, his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav and Special Director General of BSF, Western Command, Y B Khurania, among others, to review the security grid along the International Border and plug any loopholes, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), J-K, Vijay Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), Punjab, Arpit Shukla and Inspector General-rank BSF officers of Punjab and Jammu were also present at the meeting, they said. Sources told ETV Bharat that the agenda of the meeting is increasing terror activities in border districts and cross-border drug smuggling.

The officials said the terrorists are believed to have successfully infiltrated through the International Border and managed to reach the dense forests of Machedi that connects Basantgarh in Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda district.

The terrorists have also used the route in the past when militancy was at its peak in the area over two decades ago. The area was cleared of terrorist presence but the revival of terror activities has led to serious security concerns.

As reported on Wednesday, at least 24 people have been detained for questioning as a massive manhunt for the terrorists continues.

