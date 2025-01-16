ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's Kathiyawadi Donkeys Rule The Roost, Get Highest Value In Pune's Jejuri Market

Pune: As the saying goes, it is hard for donkeys to win the race if they are going to carry elephants on their backs, but in Jejuri town, here in Maharashtra, these neddies win lakhs for their owners on the occasion of Pausha Panchami. A place dedicated to Khandoba God, the ancestral deity of Maharashtra, the town witnesses a congregation of devotees who participate in a unique 500-year-old donkey market.

This year, the donkeys brought from Kathiyawadi in Gujarat were the most in demand and highest in value. They fetched as much as Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, almost double the money the local donkeys from Pune earned. The difference traders see is the teeth and the age of the animals. A donkey with two teeth is considered a 'Duwan,' while one with a full set is a 'Jawan,' and the latter gets the jackpot.

However, for most traders, the donkeys not only signify business but also have something to do with faith. The business is done as a matter of faith in the name of God Khandoba and there are no written documents or agreements. Most people solely believe in 'Khandobachya Navane Changbhala' (In the name of Khandoba, all is well) and get into the business. Some buyers take home a donkey but pay later and the transaction is based on mutual trust. Some sellers transact for 18-20 donkey from the stock of 30 they bring along for sale.

Most of these donkeys are used to carry construction materials either from industrial houses or brick kilns.