ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir’s Walnut Trees Get Digital Identities With Unique QR Codes

Srinagar: Until now, giant walnut trees would sprout in barren lands or courtyards. But now, the trees will have a digital address following the QR code, providing unique data on each tree in Kashmir.

The project started by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture and Technology’s Walnut Research Station from northern Kashmir’s Kupwara uses geo-tagging technology to create unique digital data for each tree. A scan on the small boards with QR codes provides unique data like origin, age, variety, size of kernel and even health. The data will offer researchers an insight into keeping track of the changes over a period of time.

“More than 500 plants have got the address through QR code in Kashmir,” said Prof Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone at the SKUAST centre. “This crop has been completely ignored and is mostly an unorganised sector despite having huge economic potential. It is the most nutritious and healthy value, but has not been exploited.”

Initially, the initiative has been started in Kupwara with plans to cover other parts of Kashmir and Jammu’s Chenab region after consultation with the Jammu and Kashmir government, added Prof. Imtiyaz.

In J&K, 86423 kanals of land are under walnut cultivation, with the production of 316601 metric tonnes recorded between 2024 and 2025, according to official figures.

The Jammu and Kashmir walnut trade has received a setback due to the import of walnuts from China and California in the last few years, with the impact of the import so severe that it reduces the market rates of walnuts by around 30-40 per cent. The walnut trade generates revenue of around Rs 700 crores annually, but researchers are focused on boosting production to increase the volume of trade.

The remote and frontier Kupwara district, alongside Anantnag, is known for walnut trees with the highest production across Jammu and Kashmir. Almost one lakh walnut trees planted in Kashmir are indigenous, with Kupwara’s Karnah village known in the country for its organic and quality white kernels.