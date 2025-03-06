Kashmir's Struggle With Power Shortage In Ramadan, Government To Buy More To Bridge Deficit

Srinagar: Kashmir is dealing with a power shortage, with the Jammu and Kashmir government planning to purchase additional power to meet the rising demand during the holy month of Ramadan.
This comes after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed authorities last week that there were no electricity outages during Sehri and Iftaar times in the holy month of Ramadan.
But many residents expressed concern over the lack of electricity during Sehri (pre-dawn) and Iftaar (evening), saying the outages have seen an increase since the holy month began.
According to Rouf Ahmad of Bemina, unscheduled power curtailments have seen an uptick, especially in metered areas with insulated cabling to prevent power pilferage.
The problems persist in both urban and rural areas. In Ganderbal, which is adjacent to the constituency from where Abdullah was elected to the Legislative Assembly, residents recently complained about outages, urging authorities to follow scheduled curtailment.
“During the holy month of Ramadhan, we are facing unscheduled power cuts,” said an office bearer of a mosque in the Karan Nagar neighbourhood.
He said that the power backup (inverter) runs dry every day during night prayers due to the lack of power outages in their area.
J&K Principal Secretary Power Development Department H. Rajesh Prasad attributes the outages to multiple problems, including a drop in the generation capacity of hydro projects in the region.
“The drastic drop in the generation in our hydro projects coupled with the unavailability of power in the energy exchange during evening peak hours, price per unit touching double digits in the exchange, etc., and also surge demand during evening hours,” he told ETV Bharat.
According to Prasad, the government is taking measures to address the situation by purchasing additional power.
“Also (we are) entering into banking arrangements with neighbouring states. The situation will normalise in a day or two,” he added.
The hydro generation capacity sharply falls in winter. This winter saw the generation capacity reduced to 50 MW due to low water levels in rivers triggered by prolonged dryness.
This is why Jammu and Kashmir relies on above 80 per cent of the power generated from coal and solar in winters, an official added.
But now, an official disclosed that the hydropower generation too has seen an increase after the rains broke the prolonged dry spell.
The generation, according to him, had dipped to less than 50 MW, but after the rains, now the generating capacity of the Lower Jehlum project alone has reached 90 MW. “It will improve the power scenario,” he said.
The peak demand for power, according to him, during last week crossed 1950 megawatts, which is the highest load served so far.
Comparatively, according to him, the power situation was quite better than the previous winters.
The residents concede the power scenario improved with the power utility following scheduled curtailment in winter when temperatures dip below freezing. But they complain the electricity disruptions started at the beginning of Ramadan.
Jammu and Kashmir is an energy-deficit state with power cuts ranging from eight to four hours or more in some remote areas.
A day ago, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on the floor of the J&K Legislative Assembly that the government, alongside the central government, has developed a Resource Adequacy (RA) plan towards making the region self-reliant in the energy sector till 2035 with an eye on hydropower. But he too concedes the generation reduces in winter.
