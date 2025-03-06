ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir's Struggle With Power Shortage In Ramadan, Government To Buy More To Bridge Deficit

Srinagar: Kashmir is dealing with a power shortage, with the Jammu and Kashmir government planning to purchase additional power to meet the rising demand during the holy month of Ramadan.

This comes after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed authorities last week that there were no electricity outages during Sehri and Iftaar times in the holy month of Ramadan.

But many residents expressed concern over the lack of electricity during Sehri (pre-dawn) and Iftaar (evening), saying the outages have seen an increase since the holy month began.

According to Rouf Ahmad of Bemina, unscheduled power curtailments have seen an uptick, especially in metered areas with insulated cabling to prevent power pilferage.

The problems persist in both urban and rural areas. In Ganderbal, which is adjacent to the constituency from where Abdullah was elected to the Legislative Assembly, residents recently complained about outages, urging authorities to follow scheduled curtailment.

“During the holy month of Ramadhan, we are facing unscheduled power cuts,” said an office bearer of a mosque in the Karan Nagar neighbourhood.

He said that the power backup (inverter) runs dry every day during night prayers due to the lack of power outages in their area.

J&K Principal Secretary Power Development Department H. Rajesh Prasad attributes the outages to multiple problems, including a drop in the generation capacity of hydro projects in the region.

“The drastic drop in the generation in our hydro projects coupled with the unavailability of power in the energy exchange during evening peak hours, price per unit touching double digits in the exchange, etc., and also surge demand during evening hours,” he told ETV Bharat.

According to Prasad, the government is taking measures to address the situation by purchasing additional power.

“Also (we are) entering into banking arrangements with neighbouring states. The situation will normalise in a day or two,” he added.