Social Media Trap: How Old, Retired Kashmiri Men Fall Prey To Digital Scams With Ease

File photo of three impersonators arrested by police for defrauding a senior citizen in Srinagar in November 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Digital scams are emerging as a new challenge in Kashmir, with senior citizens and retired officials falling prey to the tricks of scamsters.

A curious case that has come to the fore starts with a normal text from a young girl on the social media giant Facebook on the pretext of career guidance and counselling. It soon turns out to be a trap from which several retired officials in Kashmir are unable to find an exit.

This is the modus operandi of an emerging blackmailing and extortion racket in the valley, with many senior citizens falling prey but unwilling to disclose or document their ordeal.

A senior police official in Kashmir disclosed they had found a young college girl aged between 20-25 years to be behind befriending and trapping these old men. He said this came to the fore through a family member of a senior retired official after being befriended by the girl.

“He would transfer an amount to the girl after every week. This caught the attention of his close family member, who disclosed it to us and found out the girl on Facebook mimicking the same method with multiple senior citizens,” he told ETV Bharat.

Describing this as part of cyber scams, the official expressed his helplessness, saying none are unwilling to come forward to file a formal complaint with the police for multiple reasons.

In Kashmir, the trend of digital scams has seen an upward trend, with Cyber Police Kashmir recovering Rs 4.72 crore defrauded from victims of online scams last year. In November, the police arrested three persons who impersonated officials to fraudulently extract Rs 21 lakhs from a senior citizen in Srinagar.