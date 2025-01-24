Kashmir's Popular Faith Healer Under Scanner; Health Department Seals Premise For 'Quackery'

Srinagar: The health department has sealed a premise belonging to the popular faith healer in the Dara Harwan area here in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly offering “unproven medical treatments.”.

Officials said that they had seized some documents and medicines from the spot for investigation.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar Dr Tahir Sajad confirmed the action to ETV Bharat, saying that samples of the medicines given at the famous “quackery clinic” have been seized and sent for testing.

“The medicines will undergo investigations to verify the authenticity and check for any violations of medical practices,” he said.

This comes days after the Head of the Department (HoD) of Paediatrics at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar urged the Principal of the medical college to take strong action against the practice of quackery.

“With profound reverence and humble submission, it is to request your august self to protect public health and safety. We need to take some strong measures against the practice of quackery,” reads the official communique.

“During the past few years, there have been several cases of acute liver failure in patients who were previously discharged from this hospital. After leaving the hospital, they went to some place in Dara Harwan to get miracle cures, wherein they received unproven medical treatments and complementary therapies, leading them to land in the ICU with acute liver failure and eventually die,” the HoD wrote in the letter.

“Kindly take all possible necessary measures against such unqualified individuals to safeguard future generations,” he demanded.