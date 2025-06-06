Kashmir's Opposition Party Wants Vande Bharat Train Renamed After Pahalgam Attack Victim

Srinagar: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flagging off the Vande Bharat train service between Kashmir and Jammu today, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has demanded that the train should be renamed after the Pahalgam attack victim, who died while saving tourists.

PDP spokesperson Zuhaib Mir said that while the train service between Jammu and Kashmir is a historical event, it should be renamed as ‘Syed Adil Vande Bharat Express’.

Syed Adil Shah of Pahalgam was the penny operator who was killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Anantnag district on April 22, when 25 tourists were massacred. The attack led India and Pakistan to a four-day armed conflict after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the massacre.

“Syed Adil Shah laid down his life while saving tourists in the terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow. For the bigger message to the country, secularism and integration, the Prime Minister should rename the Vande Bharat train after the martyr. This will also send a message of Hindu-Muslim unity across the country. It will give a message to the whole country that we are one,” Mir told ETV Bharat.

In a historic event for Jammu and Kashmir, Modi will flag off the train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Station at Katra. The 272-kilometre rail line, which took 22 years to construct, will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir. The only treacherous, arterial connectivity – the Srinagar and Jammu National Highway - between Kashmir and Jammu usually gets disrupted during winter and adverse weather conditions due to landslides and accidents.

Since the 90s, successive governments – from Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh to Narendra Modi – the much-awaited rail line took 22 years to complete. The railway track was completed in phases, beginning with Baramulla and Qazigund, then Qazigund to Banihal, Sangaldan to Banihal and now Katra to Baramulla.

The PDP leader who contested the 2024 assembly elections also said the 48 tourist destinations which were closed after the Pahalgam attack must be reopened to revive tourism, which has been severely hit after the attack.

“The train service will give a fillip to economic activity, boost tourism, horticulture and handicraft business activities in Kashmir as an alternative and all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.