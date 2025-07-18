ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Lost Tourist Season As Foreigners Stay Away After Pahalgam Attack

Security forces inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack in Pahalgam, about 90kms (55 miles) from Srinagar on April 23, 2025. ( File/AFP )

Srinagar: Foreign tourists are giving a miss to Kashmir this season, with over 90 per cent cancelling their bookings following the Pahalgam attack, prompting many to look towards Ladakh.

Prominent tour operators say the advisories from several countries, including the United States (US), warning citizens against travelling to the Himalayan region in the face of the attack, followed by ‘Operation Sindoor’ of the Indian armed forces, spurred cancellations.

“Only those who travel to Ladakh arrive in Kashmir, but their number is negligible,” Chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (J&K Chapter) Nasir Shah told ETV Bharat.

He expects they would roughly host 200-250 tourists in the next two months, with each group restricted to double digits.

For centuries, even before the Mughal era, foreigners would prefer to arrive beginning in late July, with the peak rush in the following two months, to explore the Valley. From trekking to hunting, the region emerged as a popular adventure destination for Westerners, with many books documenting the heights and lakes.

But for the last three decades, the eruption of militancy barred the destination with travel restrictions from several countries, including the United States.

The authorities opened trekking routes to inaccessible and remote mountains and lakes after three decades, leading to a jump in adventure enthusiasts.

But for the last two-and-a-half months, they have stood closed pending the travel plans of adventure enthusiasts.