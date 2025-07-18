Kashmir Lost Tourist Season As Foreigners Stay Away After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Foreign tourists are giving a miss to Kashmir this season, with over 90 per cent cancelling their bookings following the Pahalgam attack, prompting many to look towards Ladakh.
Prominent tour operators say the advisories from several countries, including the United States (US), warning citizens against travelling to the Himalayan region in the face of the attack, followed by ‘Operation Sindoor’ of the Indian armed forces, spurred cancellations.
“Only those who travel to Ladakh arrive in Kashmir, but their number is negligible,” Chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (J&K Chapter) Nasir Shah told ETV Bharat.
He expects they would roughly host 200-250 tourists in the next two months, with each group restricted to double digits.
For centuries, even before the Mughal era, foreigners would prefer to arrive beginning in late July, with the peak rush in the following two months, to explore the Valley. From trekking to hunting, the region emerged as a popular adventure destination for Westerners, with many books documenting the heights and lakes.
But for the last three decades, the eruption of militancy barred the destination with travel restrictions from several countries, including the United States.
The authorities opened trekking routes to inaccessible and remote mountains and lakes after three decades, leading to a jump in adventure enthusiasts.
But for the last two-and-a-half months, they have stood closed pending the travel plans of adventure enthusiasts.
The footfall of foreigners to Kashmir had jumped last year, recording the highest arrivals at over 65,000 against 55,337 in 2023.
These travellers would come from Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, says Fiaz Bakshi, a prominent tourism stakeholder who is the general secretary of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
This surge is attributed to government and private operators' promotional campaigns in many countries since 2019, said a tourism official.
Shah said they had set the target of foreigners above 70000 this year, but 99 per cent of them cancelled their bookings after the April 22 attack, followed by Operation Sindoor.
India struck terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the outbreak of the shortest war, spanning four days. This resulted in the closure of airports, including Srinagar Airport, leading to the suspension of air traffic from May 7 to 15.
Bakshi explains that foreigners plan their trips and prefer trekking in the mountains and camping in the valley.
With authority to reopen these falling under the lieutenant governor-led administration in the Union Territory, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has suggested reopening the trekking for locals as a 'confidence-building measure.'
For Tani Khan, who is a regular trekker, the closure of these destinations had grown his anxiety, prompting their group to explore Ladakh and Himachal.
