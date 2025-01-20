ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir's Iconic Chinar Trees To Get Digital Protection As Forest Department Launches GIS-Based Conservation Project

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department, in collaboration with the J&K Forest Research Institute, has initiated a GIS-based, QR-enabled conservation project for the iconic Chinar trees of Kashmir.

Chinar, the state tree of Jammu and Kashmir, is an indelible part of the region's history, religion, literature, politics, and romance. Its motif is prominently featured in Kashmiri art and craft, particularly in papier-mâché, pottery, shawl embroidery, silverware, and carpet making.

According to officials from the forest department, the initiative aims to protect Chinar trees from threats such as urbanisation, deforestation, and habitat degradation. “The project, spearheaded by the Research Forest Division Srinagar, involves the geotagging and QR coding of Chinar trees to enable precise monitoring and management,” an official stated.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, an official of the Forest Department said that by using digital tools, the project aims to ensure the long-term survival of this heritage tree as the tree holds immense cultural and historical significance for the Kashmir Valley.

"These trees are a living testament to our heritage, but urban expansion and habitat loss have put them at risk. Through this project, we are striving to secure their future,” he said.

“The geotagging process involves mapping the exact locations of Chinar trees across the region. QR codes attached to each tree offer detailed information about its health, age, and growth patterns, enabling researchers and conservationists to track changes over time,” the official explained.