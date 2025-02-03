'RAY' Of Hope: Kashmir's First Solar-Powered Car Set To Hit Roads With New Design And Performance

Srinagar: After around three years of dedication and hard work, Bilal Ahmad Mir, a math teacher from here in Jammu and Kashmir, has reintroduced an improved version of Kashmir's first-ever solar-powered car—RAY. The car now has a brand name, improved efficiency, a superior design, and cutting-edge technology.

Mir originally unveiled his solar-powered vehicle in 2022, and it quickly garnered a lot of attention. He has been working relentlessly on sustainable automobile solutions, and his current goal with RAY is to advance sustainable energy transportation in the region. “The latest version of the car reflects meticulous refinements in aerodynamics, solar panel efficiency, and overall performance, making it more practical for real-world use,” Mir told ETV Bharat.

“I will unveil the car along with some other innovative automobile products on February 10, and it will be on the roads by the end of June this year. All documentation and formalities are almost done,” he said.

The need for renewable energy solutions in Kashmir’s challenging climate and terrain has been a driving force behind Mir’s work. More than just a personal achievement, Mir sees his innovation as a step in promoting eco-friendly transportation throughout the region.

Advanced version of Kashmir's first solar-powered car (ETV Bharat)

“Nevertheless, there have been difficulties along the way. Making this car a reality has been fraught with financial challenges,” he stated.

Despite these obstacles, Mir self-funded the entire project, spending around Rs 20-22 lakh. “From the beginning until today, I have not received any financial assistance from anyone. Mahindra showed some interest, but due to technicalities, the collaboration didn't work out. So, I managed everything on my own,” he explained.

To protect his work, Mir has patented the car along with his innovative automobile products and registered his own company, Bilal Innovations Solar Automobiles (BISA), under which the vehicle will enter the market.

While explaining the inspiration behind the name, Mir said, “Just like a ray from the sun travels indefinitely, so does my car. The car can run continuously without any charging requirements. The car is designed to maximise energy efficiency and performance.”

“RAY is a 1 kW solar-powered car, equipped with advanced solar panels for efficient energy generation, a high-tech Battery Management System (BMS) for consistent power backup, and autonomous parking sensors for safety and convenience,” he added.

“Additionally, it features sensor-optimised solar panels that adjust their orientation to maximise sunlight capture, gull-wing doors with embedded solar panels to provide extra energy support, and music-responsive rear lights,” he said.

Advanced version of Kashmir's first solar-powered car (ETV Bharat)

Unlike traditional electric vehicles (EVs), which require external charging, RAY is designed to charge itself—even in cloudy or snowy weather. Mir spent 13 years in his backyard turning his vision into reality. His prototype was built by modifying a 1988 Nissan Micra, which he initially converted into an electric car and later into a solar-powered vehicle. The car was originally silver, but after naming it RAY, he changed the colour to red.

His ultimate goal, he says, is to make clean-energy cars affordable for the common people. “I have no competition in India. Abroad, there is the Dutch-based company Lightyear and the US-based Aptera Motors, whose cars can be called solar cars, and I am competing with them. During my journey I have done thorough research on luxury car designs from the 1950s onwards and have also analysed their technology and aerodynamics,” he said, adding, “My innovation has gained me global recognition, with my research published in over six countries.”

The car functions like any other vehicle, with a five-seater capacity and a dual power system that incorporates both solar energy and a rechargeable battery. A charging port is positioned near the rear boot for added convenience, though Mir insists the solar panels eliminate the need for frequent charging.