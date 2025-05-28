Srinagar: A few metres away from the landmark clock tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Srinagar, Jasbeer Singh has carried the legacy of his forefathers running an over 100-year-old dry fruit shop. But the business slump that Kashmir is experiencing after the Pahalgam terror attack last month has left him in desperation.

“My stock is rotting in the absence of customers due to the increase in heat. The rising temperature can infest the stock with pests. And then I have to spend money on dumping walnuts, almonds and figs,” he said while sieving rotting walnuts alongside his lone 70-year-old salesman outside the shop. He has laid off two salespersons after daily earnings plummeted drastically.

“We used to make profits till last month, with daily sales touching Rs 50,000, as a glut of tourists would visit here. They would buy almost 150-200 kilograms a day from my shop. But now my daily sales have dropped to a mere Rs 800-1000 (two kilograms).”

Hundreds of tourists would throng Kashmir’s well-known dried fruit market in Srinagar and alongside National Highway 44, where they would buy varieties of dried fruits, both imported and homegrown produce.

Over 70 per cent of dried fruits like figs, pistachios, raisins and apricots are imported from Afghanistan, with the total imports touching $718 billion in 2024.

Kashmir’s Dry Fruit Industry Hit Hard Amid Tourist Drop Post Pahalgam Terror Attack (ETV Bharat)

This reliance of India’s dry fruit industry even prompted 160 trucks laden with dried fruits to enter India through the Attari-Wagah border on May 16 amid hostilities. The Indian government has shut down the key border alongside downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan for its support of terror groups after the killing of 25 tourists and a local pony operator by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

The attack, followed by ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation by India, carried out strikes on terror camps, including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad inside Pakistan, leading to four days of intense military confrontation between the two countries, leading to mass cancellation of tourist bookings.

“Only a few varieties, like almonds and walnuts, are indigenous,” said Singh, who fears the rising temperatures will damage the stock he has bought for this season.

While the losses to the hospitality sector following mass cancellation of bookings by tourists are expected, it has dealt a blow to allied sectors like the dried fruit industry that would rely on tourists for their business. In effect, it has spurred establishments to cut costs by laying off hired workers.

“I have retained only one salesperson, as he is helpless and cannot do hard labour in old age. He has children behind him and would like to celebrate Eid with them at home. He, too, would like money ahead of the festival,” Singh told ETV Bharat.

Inspired by the last six years of tourist arrivals in the region, touching over 9.2 million, including 1.4 lakh foreigners, wholesale traders like Ilyas Beigh in Srinagar had stocked commodities in anticipation that the arrivals would further go up. More than 10000 tourists, according to official estimates, were entering Kashmir every day with bookings stretching up to June across tourist destinations.

“But now, I am desperately trying to clear stock and sell it below margin to prevent rotting of perishable items in the face of rising temperature,” said Beigh. “Normally, I would sell between 500 and 1000 kilograms, but now it does not cross 20 kilograms a day.”

Worried by the mounting losses to the economy, the J&K government has been making efforts for the revival of tourism by trying to treat ‘tourism as a conflict-neutral activity’.

“Tourism should be a conflict-neutral activity,” said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Pahalgam, where he held a cabinet meeting to send out a message to woo tourists to the Valley. “Tourism is an economic activity and a means to earn a livelihood. Time and again, tourism in J&K gets entangled in politics. My government will ensure that the tourism sector is insulated from the situation J&K faces. All should see tourism as an economic activity more than anything else.”