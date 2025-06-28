Srinagar: Tucked in the Zabarwan hills just outside Srinagar, Dachigam National Park has emerged as India’s top-performing protected area in the latest national conservation rankings. The park has earned praise for its meticulous ecological management and its critical role in preserving the Kashmir stag, or Hangul.

Dachigam received the highest score of 92.97 per cent out of 438 national parks and wildlife sanctuaries evaluated nationwide in the recently published Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) exercise by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). The evaluation was conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

“The accomplishment is a benchmark to be emulated in other protected areas in J&K,” said Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment. “This achievement showcases the exceptional management skills and dedication towards the conservation of protected areas in ecologically fragile J&K.”

Kashmir's Dachigam National Park Ranked No. 1 In India's Protected Area Ratings (ETV Bharat)

Spread across 141 square kilometres and located just 22 kilometres from the heart of Srinagar, Dachigam is best known as the last refuge of the Hangul (Cervus hanglu hanglu), a critically endangered species found nowhere else in the world. Due to poaching, habitat loss, and ecological stress, the Hangul, the state animal of J&K, population has experienced sharp decreases throughout the years. However, recent efforts seem to be reversing the trend.

According to officials, the Hangeul population has shown a modest but encouraging recovery. From a low of just 127 individuals in 2008, their numbers have climbed to 289 in the latest 2023 census — a 10.72 per cent increase from 2021. In 2019, the figure stood at 237.

“From enhancing patrol systems to involving local communities in eco-development,” said Parvez Ahmad Wani, Wildlife Warden for the Central Division in Srinagar. “This award is validation of the work being done on the ground.”

The MEE report highlighted Dachigam's consistent performance in habitat restoration, anti-poaching measures, scientific monitoring, and eco-development initiatives. The evaluation involved independent experts who spent months assessing various management parameters and on-ground realities.

Kashmir's Dachigam National Park Ranked No. 1 In India's Protected Area Ratings (J&K Wildlife Department)

For Rana, the protected areas are crucial components of global conservation efforts, essential for preserving biodiversity and maintaining the ecological balance. “The achievement of Dachigam National Park sets a precedent for other protected areas in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating the potential for effective conservation and management practices to thrive in J&K.”

He highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in protecting the region’s natural heritage for future generations. “Protected areas like Dachigam are not just wildlife sanctuaries. They’re pillars of ecological stability. We must continue our commitment and dedication towards the conservation of natural resources and ensuring the survival of India’s diverse flora and fauna for generations to come.”