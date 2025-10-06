ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir’s Biggest Landfill To Be Cleared Of Legacy Waste In Two Years Via Biomining

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun a long-awaited cleanup of over 11 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Kashmir’s largest landfill at Achan, which turned life miserable for residents and forced many families to relocate. Officials say the waste built up over 30 years will take at least two years to be fully cleared.

The waste dumping ground spanning over 75 acres, just 8 kilometres away from Srinagar's commercial hub, was the main cause of the acrid stench in neighbouring residential areas.

This forced distress sales of real estate, as the unbearable odour had triggered an alarming spike in diseases and was a breeding ground for stray dogs.

Established in 1985 as an open dumping site near Kashmir's largest specialised healthcare facility, SKIMS Soura, Anchar Lake, and residential settlements, the landfill was once part of cultivated land and a wetland system. But now it hosts over 450 metric tonnes of untreated waste daily.

Kashmir’s Biggest Landfill To Be Cleared Of Legacy Waste In Two Years Via Biomining (ETV Bharat)

“It has resulted in the accumulation of over 11 lakh metric tonnes of waste since then,” Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Faz Lul Haseeb told ETV Bharat. Now, the civic body has hired a firm and started a project on disposing of the waste on scientific lines through biomining, he said.

The process includes excavating dumping sites and forming windrows of legacy waste to stabilise them through bioremediation. According to urban waste management in the civic body, the waste is exposed to air and treated with composting bio-cultures to accelerate decomposition.

“The composting bio-cultures accelerate the decomposition by generating biological heat within the waste that aids in drying and reduces the overall volume by 35–40 per cent through moisture loss and the breakdown of organic matter into carbon dioxide and water vapour. This stage, known as bio-remediation, prepares the waste for screening. The waste is considered stabilised when it no longer generates heat, landfill gas or leachate, and when plant seeds can germinate in it,” the expert added.