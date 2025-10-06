Kashmir’s Biggest Landfill To Be Cleared Of Legacy Waste In Two Years Via Biomining
The aim of the biomining project at Kashmir’s biggest landfill is to restore livability and reduce pollution.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun a long-awaited cleanup of over 11 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Kashmir’s largest landfill at Achan, which turned life miserable for residents and forced many families to relocate. Officials say the waste built up over 30 years will take at least two years to be fully cleared.
The waste dumping ground spanning over 75 acres, just 8 kilometres away from Srinagar's commercial hub, was the main cause of the acrid stench in neighbouring residential areas.
This forced distress sales of real estate, as the unbearable odour had triggered an alarming spike in diseases and was a breeding ground for stray dogs.
Established in 1985 as an open dumping site near Kashmir's largest specialised healthcare facility, SKIMS Soura, Anchar Lake, and residential settlements, the landfill was once part of cultivated land and a wetland system. But now it hosts over 450 metric tonnes of untreated waste daily.
“It has resulted in the accumulation of over 11 lakh metric tonnes of waste since then,” Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Faz Lul Haseeb told ETV Bharat. Now, the civic body has hired a firm and started a project on disposing of the waste on scientific lines through biomining, he said.
The process includes excavating dumping sites and forming windrows of legacy waste to stabilise them through bioremediation. According to urban waste management in the civic body, the waste is exposed to air and treated with composting bio-cultures to accelerate decomposition.
“The composting bio-cultures accelerate the decomposition by generating biological heat within the waste that aids in drying and reduces the overall volume by 35–40 per cent through moisture loss and the breakdown of organic matter into carbon dioxide and water vapour. This stage, known as bio-remediation, prepares the waste for screening. The waste is considered stabilised when it no longer generates heat, landfill gas or leachate, and when plant seeds can germinate in it,” the expert added.
The waste, according to him, is screened to recover organic fines, bricks, stones, plastics, metals and textiles and, through recycling or co-processing, is reused in applications including road construction.
In March 2025, the SMC commissioners filed an undertaking with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for clearing the legacy waste from the Achan landfill site within two years. The tribunal had imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 12 crore on the civic body and initiated action against eight former commissioners who held office between 2017 and 2025.
Haseeb, who assumed the charge of the top post in June 2025, said this process of clearing the entire waste will be completed by March 2028. This means 30000 metric tonnes of waste will be cleared per month.
“It is a priority project. The process of disposing of the waste has been underway for a month. We will set up an integrated waste management plant at the same site once 80 per cent of the work is completed. It will ensure disposing of the waste scientifically to reduce impact on the environment,” he added.
The clearance of trash towers in the landfill will remove the stench and make the adjoining areas livable.
Farooq Ahmad Khan, who lives in the adjoining Eidgah, said the odour had affected their social relationship, and many would relocate to faraway places. “None would want to visit us. Even relationships were hard to find for would-be brides or grooms due to the unbearable stench,” said the 67-year-old while heaving a sigh of relief after hearing about the ongoing clearance works.
More about biomining
Biomining is an environmentally friendly technique to extract valuable metals from waste materials through the use of microorganisms. It is a sustainable alternative to cumbersome and extensive methods.
Biomining also offers an innovative and eco-friendly approach to handling the increasing problem of waste accumulation, particularly in landfills. This method leverages biological processes to recover valuable materials from solid waste, thereby reducing landfill mass.
