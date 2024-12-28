Kashmiris Open Homes, Mosques For Tourists Stranded In Snow

Ganderbal: Hundreds of tourists were stranded in this central district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall, but that did not deter the goodwill of the locals. They provided free food, shelter, and warmth to stranded visitors, making a lasting impact on the guests.
On Friday, the snow brought traffic on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway to a standstill, trapping many vehicles, including those of tourists, near the villages of Kangan, Gund, Gagangir, Sonamarg, Kulan, Rayil, and Guna-Van. However, in the face of adversity, the local community’s response was both generous and heartwarming.
Because of blocked roads and icy patches, many tourists couldn’t continue their journey and were left without a place to stay, especially with full bookings in nearby hotels. Despite the challenges, residents stepped in, offering food and shelter in their homes to those stranded.
Some masjid committees also volunteered to help stranded travellers and arranged their stay inside mosques. Residents also shared their contact numbers on the WhatsApp group “Civil Society Tehsil Gund,” inviting the stranded tourists to stay in their homes.
“We wanted to help our brothers and sisters in need, but they refused our invitation," said a resident. "We were impressed by their self-sufficiency and resilience in the face of adversity.”
Visitors Express Gratitude
Social media videos showed how helpful the residents were, with both young and old lending a hand. In one of the videos that went viral, one visitor said, “The locals came through for us. They fed us, took us into their homes, and provided us with much-needed solace at this difficult time.”
While locals stressed that this generosity was not unique, one specific occurrence garnered media attention. The stranded tourists were provided with safe and enough care by several villages along the Ganderbal-Sonamarg road.
To further secure the safety of the guests throughout the storm, some hotel owners in Gagangir went above and beyond by providing free lodging.
Visitors expressed their sincere appreciation for the hospitality they received. Another visitor from New Delhi remarked, “The people of Kashmir are extremely kind. The residents gave us access to their houses when our car got trapped in the snow and we were left with nowhere to go. I shall never forget their warmth, generosity, and friendliness.”
Similar thoughts were expressed by a Maharashtra visitor who claimed that the trip not only got them through a challenging moment but also helped them better appreciate Kashmir's genuine essence. They remarked, “This gesture showed me the true spirit of the region.”
Mirwaiz Lauds People For Heartwarming Gesture
As the information about the heartwarming gesture spread, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq lauded people for opening homes and masjids to the stranded tourists amid snowfall.
Taking to X, he praised the spirit of hospitality shown by the valley's people. “Heartening to see Kashmiris opening their masjids and homes to stranded tourists amidst heavy snowfall. This gesture of warmth and humanity reflects our longstanding tradition of hospitality and help in times of need,” Mirwaiz wrote.
Army Rescues Locals, Tourists In Gulmarg
Meanwhile, the Indian Army has evacuated at least 68 civilians, including 30 men and women each and eight children, and provided meals, shelter, and medication to 137 tourists in Gulmarg.
Taking to X, the Chinar Corps of the army wrote, “Chinar Warriors responded to a distress call from civil administration to evacuate tourists stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in the tourist destination of Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tanmarg.”
“Providing assistance in the evacuation of 68 civilians, including 30 ladies, 30 gentlemen, and 08 children, along with provisioning of hot meals, shelter & medication for a total of 137 tourists. The Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the nation and its citizens (sic),” it adds.
The Army also evacuated a pregnant lady from Kulgam district amidst the heavy snowfall.
The rescue team of security personnel reached the location and provided immediate medical assistance to the lady. The pregnant lady has been shifted to the government hospital in Yaripora.
“Chinar Warriors responded to an emergency distress call to evacuate a pregnant lady from Munad village, Kulgam. Amidst heavy snowfall, the rescue team reached the location on time. Immediate lifesaving medical assistance was extended, and the patient was evacuated to Government Hospital, Yaripora,” reads another social media post from Chinar Corps.
J&K Police Evacuate Critical Patient In Anantnag
Anantnag Police facilitated the emergency evacuation of a female patient from the Bragam Dooru area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dooru in a police vehicle.
"The patient, who had recently undergone surgery, experienced severe pain and required immediate medical attention. Upon receiving the distress call, the local police acted swiftly, arranging transportation and ensuring the patient was safely shifted to the hospital without delay," they said. "The timely intervention of the police was appreciated by the patient’s family and the local community, underscoring the police force's dedication to serving the public, especially during emergencies."