Kashmiris Open Homes, Mosques For Tourists Stranded In Snow

Ganderbal: Hundreds of tourists were stranded in this central district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall, but that did not deter the goodwill of the locals. They provided free food, shelter, and warmth to stranded visitors, making a lasting impact on the guests.

On Friday, the snow brought traffic on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway to a standstill, trapping many vehicles, including those of tourists, near the villages of Kangan, Gund, Gagangir, Sonamarg, Kulan, Rayil, and Guna-Van. However, in the face of adversity, the local community’s response was both generous and heartwarming.

Because of blocked roads and icy patches, many tourists couldn’t continue their journey and were left without a place to stay, especially with full bookings in nearby hotels. Despite the challenges, residents stepped in, offering food and shelter in their homes to those stranded.

Some masjid committees also volunteered to help stranded travellers and arranged their stay inside mosques. Residents also shared their contact numbers on the WhatsApp group “Civil Society Tehsil Gund,” inviting the stranded tourists to stay in their homes.

“We wanted to help our brothers and sisters in need, but they refused our invitation," said a resident. "We were impressed by their self-sufficiency and resilience in the face of adversity.”

Visitors Express Gratitude

Social media videos showed how helpful the residents were, with both young and old lending a hand. In one of the videos that went viral, one visitor said, “The locals came through for us. They fed us, took us into their homes, and provided us with much-needed solace at this difficult time.”

While locals stressed that this generosity was not unique, one specific occurrence garnered media attention. The stranded tourists were provided with safe and enough care by several villages along the Ganderbal-Sonamarg road.

To further secure the safety of the guests throughout the storm, some hotel owners in Gagangir went above and beyond by providing free lodging.

Visitors expressed their sincere appreciation for the hospitality they received. Another visitor from New Delhi remarked, “The people of Kashmir are extremely kind. The residents gave us access to their houses when our car got trapped in the snow and we were left with nowhere to go. I shall never forget their warmth, generosity, and friendliness.”

Similar thoughts were expressed by a Maharashtra visitor who claimed that the trip not only got them through a challenging moment but also helped them better appreciate Kashmir's genuine essence. They remarked, “This gesture showed me the true spirit of the region.”

