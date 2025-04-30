Kashmiri Traders, Students Facing Harassment Outside Get Support From Congress’s Student Wing

Srinagar: A day after Kashmiri shawl sellers were beaten and abused in Uttarakhand in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack on tourists, Congress student leaders protested here and demanded security for Kashmiri students and traders in the rest of the country.

Several student activists affiliated with the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress Party, held a protest rally in Srinagar in support of the Kashmiri students and traders.

Ajay Lakhotra, the NSUI’s Jammu and Kashmir president, said that the Pahalgam attack was the most gruesome and condemnable, but attacking and harassing Kashmiris in other states is shameful.

“What is the crime of these students who are studying in our other states? They are being abused, scolded, threatened and beaten,” Lakhotra said.

He said that NSUI demands that all state governments and the central government provide security to the Kashmiri people working in the rest of the country.

Congress’s Student Wing NSUI protest in Srinagar, Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“By thrashing and beating Kashmiris, these fringe elements are alienating the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Two Kashmiri shawl sellers were beaten up by a few youths in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, who were later detained by the police in the northern state, as claimed by the Uttarakhand police.

Earlier, on Tuesday, several students from Punjab returned to Kashmir, alleging that they felt fearful of the harassment and name-calling.

Meanwhile, separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the physical and verbal assault on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie, saying the collective punishment being meted out to them both inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir is unjust and inhuman.

“After large-scale detentions, demolition of homes, and crackdowns inside Kashmir, ordinary citizens, students, and small traders outside of J&K are being attacked and forced to return,” Mirwaiz wrote on X.

Mirwaiz said being themselves at the receiving end of all forms of violence and subsequent suffering for decades, Kashmiris' condemnation, empathy, and grief for the victims of the Pahalgam bloodbath is straight from the heart, yet they are being vilified and targeted.

“I appeal to the people of India not to fall prey to hatred and media propaganda creating mistrust of Kashmiris, and reciprocate in ensuring their safety, as they have always done in times of crisis towards all visitors and tourists,” he said.