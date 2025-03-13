ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Woman Among 13 Evacuated From Chinese Run Syndicates In Myanmar

Srinagar: A woman was among 13 Kashmiris who were rescued from Chinese-run syndicates after being trafficked to a Southeast Asian country on the false promise of a job, an official said.

The group was among 280 Indian nationals who were evacuated in Indian Air Force aircraft after falling into the clutches of job scammers in Myanmar. The rescued people were questioned by multiple security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigations and Police. They disclosed that they were flown to Bangkok from their home towns on the false promise of jobs on the internet. But they were picked up at the airport and driven to Myanmar’s Myawaddy KK Park through Thailand, sources said.

They were trapped in compounds, and according to the rescued people, these syndicates were mainly operated by Chinese people alongside some Pakistanis. The investigators learnt the syndicates lured the youth with a legitimate job through dating Apps. But the youth were trapped and were used for running scams including blackmail on the internet.

Many revealed that they were lured on these Apps by woman from China and were offered air tickets too to reach Bangkok. Senior Superintendent of Police Counter Intelligence Kashmir Tahir Ashraf confirmed to the media the recuse of Kashmiris from Myanmar. He said that educated youth of Kashmir searching for jobs on social media, especially on Facebook, hit links and found job vacancies for data entry operators in Thailand.