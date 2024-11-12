Srinagar's Sheshrang: An Age-Old Music Festival Aimed At Preserving Sufi Poetry & Kashmiri Culture

Srinagar: A Kashmir Sufi and folk music festival was held in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. It was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, in collaboration with the Kashmir Music Club.

The event, which has been a part of Kashmir’s cultural calendar for the past 14 years aims to promote and preserve Kashmiri art, music, and culture. Abdul Rahim Rather, Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly said that the programme was loved and enjoyed by everyone.

"Whatever their (organuisers) problems are to take this forward, whatever the role of the government will be in this case they will do. I said that I would try to present their case to the government by helping them. By god's grace, we will make every effort to reduce their problems, their difficulties, and their challenges."

The organisers of the event were optimistic about the festival fostering a love for Kashmir's traditional music and providing a platform for young artists to reconnect with their cultural roots. (ETV Bharat)

The festival, held under the banner of 'Sheshrang,' showcased performances by talented musicians and singers from the valley, who played traditional Kashmiri instruments and sang a variety of region-specific songs.

Singer Mahmeet Syed said that the Sheshrang programme has always focussed on promoting folk music and Kashmiri art. "This year, too, it is all about Kashmiri folk and culture. The fact that it has been continued for almost 14 years, nearly two decades, is a commendable job," he added.

Waheed Jeelani, singer and organiser said that the biggest and the largest music festival 'Sheshrang' is celebrated every year.

"Nearly 150 artists perform here every year. The programme includes a music conference, an award ceremony, and has become a trademark event in Jammu and Kashmir. The mission of Sheshrang is to preserve and promote the region's traditional music, particularly its Sufi poetry, in the best possible way," Jeelani added.

