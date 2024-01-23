Kashmiri students selected as Rhodes Scholars to pursue postgraduate studies at Oxford University

Srinagar: In a moment of pride for the Kashmiri community, two exceptionally talented students from the region have been chosen as recipients of the esteemed Rhodes Scholarships for the year 2024. The selection process, marked by its stringent criteria and rigorous evaluation, attracted an overwhelming response with over 900 applications from across the nation.

Following two rounds of preliminary interviews, a distinguished panel chaired by Nirupama Rao, former Foreign Secretary, meticulously shortlisted 13 finalists. Eventually, five scholars were chosen, marking their entry into the prestigious Rhodes Scholars program. These scholars, including two from Kashmir, are set to commence fully sponsored postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in October 2024, joining a cohort of over 100 scholars from around the globe.

Among the exceptional Kashmiri recipients is Asma Shakeel, a fourth-year student majoring in International History at Georgetown University in Qatar. Asma's academic prowess had previously earned her the top position in the CBSE examinations three years ago. For her postgraduate studies at Oxford, she plans to delve into Global and Imperial History while undertaking the ambitious task of digitizing Kashmir's rich historical tapestry.

The second Kashmiri scholar, Mohammad Zayaan, currently a final-year BA LLB (Hons) student at Gujarat National Law University, Gandhi Nagar, will pursue an MPhil in Socio-Legal Research at the University of Oxford. Following this, he will embark on a DPhil in Socio-Legal Studies. Zayaan's dedication to socio-legal research aligns with his commitment to making a meaningful impact in the legal field.

The Rhodes Scholarship recipients from India also include Joann Cherian, Ayan Gupta, Siddhant Dhawan, and Elizabeth Kiss, each distinguished in their respective fields of study and expertise.

Established in 1903, the Rhodes Scholarship is the world's oldest graduate fellowship and has been based at the University of Oxford since its inception. The Scholarships for India were introduced in 1947, annually awarding five outstanding applicants. The selection process seeks individuals with proven academic excellence, exceptional character, leadership qualities, and a commitment to addressing global challenges.

Rhodes Scholars from India have gone on to pursue illustrious careers in public administration, foreign services, literature, law, and scientific and medical research, leaving a lasting impact on society. The success of Asma Shakeel and Mohammad Zayaan not only highlights their individual achievements but also underscores the growing academic prowess of the Kashmiri youth on the global stage.

As the 2025 Rhodes Scholarship application window approaches, it presents another opportunity for aspiring scholars across India to vie for this prestigious fellowship and contribute to the legacy of academic excellence that the Rhodes Scholarship represents.