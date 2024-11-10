Kashmiri Students In Karnataka Allege College Forced Them To Trim Their Beards; Row Resolved After J-K Body Intervenes

Hassan: On the intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), dozens of students from J&K studying at the Government College of Nursing in Karnataka's Holenarasipura were allowed to keep their beard on the instructions of the college director and principal.



Dr Rajanna B, director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday said that the issue has been resolved.

"We have a nursing college in Holenarasipura where 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying. Few of them were not punctual and there were complaints about their dress code. They also had long beards. The instructors had issued guidelines for students to trim their beards. As this happened, the students complained to the J&K Students Association. Later we came to know about the issue. We had discussions with the students after which freedom of expression was allowed. The issue is resolved now and the students are happy," the director told ANI.



Furthermore, students from the nursing college also said that they were satisfied that the issue was resolved. "The matter related to keeping a beard was resolved after the discussions with the principal. The management has allowed us to keep the beard. We feel safe and don't have any issues right now. The Principal has assured us that nothing will happen (over this issue) and that we can feel safe," a Kashmiri student said in a video message.



The nursing college is part of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru. The J&K Students Association wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the ordeal faced by students of Jammu and Kashmir enrolled under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS).

According to the letter, the college management had issued guidelines for students to trim their beards or remain clean-shaven in order to enter the college premises.

"Students who have beards are being marked absent during clinical duties, impacting their academic records and attendance," it read. Meanwhile, the medical college administration said it did not target any specific group of students.

"Clinical activity requires hygiene. There are certain criteria to participate in it. Accordingly, there is a guideline for all students including Kannadiga students," the college administration said.

'No Kashmiri student will be made to shave their beard'



A day after three dozen Kashmiri students studying at the Government College of Nursing in Holenarasipur, affiliated with the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, were compelled to shave their beards, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office clarified on Sunday that the issue has been resolved.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office has assured the J&K Students Association that no Kashmiri student will be forced to shave their beard and that their cultural and religious practices will be respected.

This assurance follows an incident where approximately three dozen Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing in Holenarasipur were reportedly compelled to shave their beards. Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, confirmed that the office of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Sunday that the matter has been resolved.

Khuehami said that the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office responded promptly to the concerns raised by the J&K Students Association regarding the forced shaving of Kashmiri students’ beards. Following this intervention, the issue was promptly addressed.

The Chief Minister’s Office, along with the Principal Secretary for Medical Education, Mohammad Mohsin, IAS, assured that strict action would be taken against the officials involved. A show-cause notice has been issued to the Dean and Director of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, and the Principal has received a formal warning. Medical education authorities have also directed that any future issues of this nature be dealt with immediately.

Kashmiri students provided written statements indicating that the matter has been resolved amicably. The government also sent a notice to the Director and Principal of the college, seeking a report on the incident.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association expressed gratitude to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Principal Secretary for Medical Education for their prompt intervention. The Chief Minister’s Office emphasized the need for medical colleges to exercise caution when issuing instructions to avoid misunderstandings. It stated.

"Medical colleges have been instructed to be cautious when issuing such instructions to prevent misunderstandings. The right to personal appearance, including the choice to grow a beard, is a fundamental aspect of an individual’s freedom and identity. The college administration has apologized for this infringement," he added.

In their statement, the J&K Students Association National Convenor Nasir Khuehami thanked the Chief Minister for his assistance in resolving the matter. "This timely intervention reassures students across the country of their right to uphold personal beliefs and cultural identity free from discrimination. We commend the Karnataka Government for its commitment to justice, equality, and inclusivity, setting a positive precedent for educational institutions nationwide," stated Khuehami.