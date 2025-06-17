Kashmiri Students In Iran Being Evacuated, But Many Still Stuck

Srinagar: Amid the Israel-Iran war, 90 students from Jammu and Kashmir are among the several Indian citizens who have been safely evacuated from Iran to Armenia.
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that the 90 students from the Kashmir Valley stuck in Iran have safely crossed the Iranian border into Armenia amid the escalating conflict.
These students were studying in Urmia Medical University and have been evacuated to Armenia, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the association told ETV Bharat.
As per estimates of parents from Kashmir and student bodies, more than 3000 Kashmiri children are studying MBBS in different Iranian Medical colleges as parents here prefer to send their children to Iran for its economical colleges and cultural similarities with Kashmir.
However, after the war between Israel and Iran which was triggered by Israeli airstrikes on the West Asian country on Friday, parents in Kashmir were panicked and appealed to the government of India to evacuate their wards.
Manzoor Ahmad, whose daughter is studying MBBS in Iran, said although their child is safe, they are worried after the escalation in the war. He said the children are being moved to safer places. “We are in constant touch with our daughter, although connectivity links are becoming weaker. But we urge the government to expedite swift evacuation,” he said.
Even though Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that he had spoken with the minister of external affairs S Jaishankar reading the safety of Kashmir students stranded in Iran, his government has not shared any details about the evacuation and the number of students stuck in Iran.
Maqsood Ahmad, whose daughter is studying in Tehran, said that the children have been shifted to Qom, a province in Iran which is 152 km from the capital. “I speak to my daughter. She and her other colleague are safe in Qom,” he said.
Ahmad said the Indian Embassy in Iran is supporting the students and helping them in all ways. He, however, rued, that the Jammu and Kashmir government has not spoken to parents or provided any information to them.
Ruling party chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq told ETV Bharat that the Jammu and Kashmir government is in touch with the MEA about the safety and evacuation of students from Jammu and Kashmir.
Khuehami said on Monday 600 students from Tehran were shifted to Qom of whom 150 were Kashmiri students. He said that among the 1300 students, over 250 have been shifted to safer places till today.
"Rest of the students from Kashmir are stuck in their universities. They are safe but worried as the war is going on,” he told ETV Bharat.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti has urged the MEA to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of stranded students in Iran as their families are increasingly growing anxious each day.
