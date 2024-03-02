Kashmiri Students Protesting 'Harassment' of Female Student 'Assaulted' at Punjab College

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmiri students studying at the CT Institute of Engineering in Punjab's Jalandhar, protesting the alleged harassment of a female student from the valley were assaulted by non-local students with the college administration sending the students back to the valley for now owing to security reasons.

A cloud of tension looms over the CT Institute of Engineering in Shahpur, Jalandhar, as students gathered in protest against the alleged assault and harassment of Kashmiri students on campus. The incident, which originated with the alleged mistreatment of a female student from Kashmir, has escalated into a serious controversy, highlighting the need for immediate action and intervention.

According to sources, the female student from Kashmir was allegedly subjected to harassment and heckling by non-local students at CT College Jalandhar. Despite lodging a complaint with the college administration, the grievances were purportedly ignored, leading to heightened resentment among the Kashmiri student community, said the sources.

The situation took a turn for the worse as Kashmiri students claimed to have been ruthlessly beaten by non-local counterparts, further intensifying the already charged atmosphere on the campus.

In response to the escalating crisis, the National Convenor of the J&K Students Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami, issued a statement condemning the violence and calling for immediate intervention. Khuehami stated that the association has spoken to Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurshan Singh and urged him for intervention. He said that they also spoke to the local SHO Bharat Masih to ensure the security of Kashmiri students.

The J&K Students Association said that despite the incidents of violence, no FIR has been registered against the Kashmiri students involved. Khuehami highlighted the urgency of addressing the issue promptly and impartially.

"In an effort to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students, a committee has been formed by the college administration, and they have been sent back to the valley. Special transport arrangements were also made to facilitate the safe travel of Kashmiri students back to their hometowns," JKSA said in the statement.

The J&K Students Association emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the alleged assaults and harassment, urging the authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators.