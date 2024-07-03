Kashmiri Shia Leader Imran Ansari Again Fumes At LG Sinha Admin Over Muharram Arrangements

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): For the second year in a row, prominent Kashmiri Shia leader and People's Conference leader Imran Ansari has expressed his disdain with the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha led administration over the arrangements for the upcoming Muharram processions and has boycotted the meeting with the administration in this regard.
"With six days left for Moharram to start, LG wakes up and holds high level meeting to facilitate. God it seems he has a magic trick to Make arrangements. Janab LG sb @manojsinha_ pls take care of SANJY we ourselves can take care of Moharram 2024," Imran wrote in a post on X.
Imran's statement came in the backdrop of the meeting which was chaired by LG Manoj Singh in Srinagar where he directed officials to hold meetings with Shia leaders and address their issues and demands at the earliest to facilitate smooth observance of Muharram.
Imran is the the president of All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association while his paternal uncle Abid Ansari is the general secretary of the body. Abid too has seconded his nephew by saying that they are going to boycott all the meetings with the administration.