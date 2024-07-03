ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Shia Leader Imran Ansari Again Fumes At LG Sinha Admin Over Muharram Arrangements

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

With the holy month of Muharram days away, prominent Kashmiri Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari took to X saying daring the LG Manoj Sinha led administration to take care of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra saying the Shia community will themselves look after the Muharram arrangements, reports ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

PC Leader Imran Reza Ansari (L) and JK LG Manoj Sinha
PC Leader Imran Reza Ansari (L) and JK LG Manoj Sinha (X/@imranrezaansari, @OfficeOfLGJandK)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): For the second year in a row, prominent Kashmiri Shia leader and People's Conference leader Imran Ansari has expressed his disdain with the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha led administration over the arrangements for the upcoming Muharram processions and has boycotted the meeting with the administration in this regard.

"With six days left for Moharram to start, LG wakes up and holds high level meeting to facilitate. God it seems he has a magic trick to Make arrangements. Janab LG sb @manojsinha_ pls take care of SANJY we ourselves can take care of Moharram 2024," Imran wrote in a post on X.

Imran's statement came in the backdrop of the meeting which was chaired by LG Manoj Singh in Srinagar where he directed officials to hold meetings with Shia leaders and address their issues and demands at the earliest to facilitate smooth observance of Muharram.

Imran is the the president of All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association while his paternal uncle Abid Ansari is the general secretary of the body. Abid too has seconded his nephew by saying that they are going to boycott all the meetings with the administration.

"No entry for Srinagar Administration's 'Muharram arrangements' at Imam Bargah Zadibal! We're not buying their last-minute, half-hearted efforts to appease the community. No more 'eye wash'! Our decision to boycott their meetings is a testament to our unity & resolve," Abid wrote on X over a video he shared which purportedly shows an iron-grilled gate that leads to the shia religious site in Zadibal in Srinagar's downtown.

Last year Imran had walked out of a meeting which was presided over by the LG Manoj Sinha for Muharram arrangements in Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Imran had alleged that he was humiliated in the high-level meeting when he had confronted a senior bureaucrat over the administration's cap of allowing only 100 mourners for Muharram processions in Srinagar.

“I don’t understand whether these are politicians or bureaucrats. I challenge them to talk in this tone to any person in public life in the rest of the country. Are we second class citizens that bureaucrats have been given a license to humiliate? The LG is a politician who has been selected by the central government. He is not elected. I hope he keeps this in mind. And I would love to see whether he would appreciate similar behaviour by a bureaucrat in his home state, UP,” Ansari had said.

Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had allowed Muharram processions in Srinagar after such processions were banned in Srinagar 30 years ago after eruption of militancy.

