Kashmiri Scholar Umer Majeed Khaja Wins Prestigious Global Award For Cancer Research

Srinagar: Umer Majeed Khaja, a researcher from the University of Kashmir's Department of Clinical Biochemistry, has been honoured with the Global Scholar-in-Training Award (GSITA) 2025 by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). This prestigious award is granted to only 15 researchers globally, recognising Khaja's exceptional work in colorectal cancer research. He is one of two Indian scholars chosen for the award, with the other recipient being from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The GSITA will fully sponsor Khaja's participation in the AACR Annual Meeting 2025, taking place in Chicago, United States of America, from April 2025 to 30. During the event, he will present his research, engage with top cancer researchers, and learn about the latest advancements in oncology. Khaja's work primarily focuses on the chemopreventive properties of 'Rheum webbianum' rhizome extracts in colorectal carcinogenesis.

Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, expressed immense pride in Khaja's achievement, highlighting it as a testament to the institution's growing reputation for high-impact scientific research. "Umer's recognition reflects the quality of research emerging from the University of Kashmir and its collaboration with esteemed institutions. His success is a proud moment for us and will inspire future scholars," she said.

Khaja, currently pursuing his PhD under the guidance of Dr Reena Singh from Lovely Professional University, Punjab, and Dr Showkat Ahmad Ganie from the University of Kashmir, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He emphasised the importance of persistence in research, particularly under challenging conditions.

"This award reflects the dedication of researchers in cancer biology, and I hope it will inspire young scientists in Jammu and Kashmir to dream big in science," Khaja said. In addition to his research, Khaj has also contributed to scientific literature, publishing in prominent international journals. He is also involved in cancer awareness initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.