ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Political Leaders Demand Medical Treatment For Jailed Jamaat-e-Islami Chief

Srinagar: Kashmiri political leaders have demanded medical treatment for the banned Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hameed Fayaz, who is in “urgent need of surgery” and has been in jail since 2019.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have demanded medical treatment for Fayaz, who was jailed in Central Jail in Srinagar after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Another family is plunged into anguish as distressing reports emerge from the Central Jail Srinagar regarding the deteriorating health of Dr Hamid Fayaz, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami. His condition is critical, and he urgently requires surgery,” Mehbooba said.

She said it is a moral and constitutional duty to ensure the well-being of every citizen, especially those in custody and awaiting trial. “Earnestly appeal to the Government of India to take a compassionate and humane view of Dr Hamid Fayaz’s condition,” she said.

Hurriyat Conference chairman and chief preacher of the Valley, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said prisoners are also humans who have the right to life and to medical care when that right is under threat. “It is the duty of those in charge to ensure they have access to it. I earnestly appeal to the concerned authorities to intervene and ensure that Fayaz gets immediate and adequate medical treatment, which is his basic right,” he said.