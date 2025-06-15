ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Parents Seek Urgent Evacuation Of Children From War-Hit Iran

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Iran, parents of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran are urging the Government of India for their evacuation from the conflict-hit West Asian country.

Suhail Muzamil Qadri, a parent from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the majority of the Kashmiri students are studying in Tehran, the capital of Iran, which was first hit by Israeli air strikes on Friday.

“Our children are stuck in Iran; the majority of them are studying in Tehran, which is the worst hit. They are traumatised since the eruption of the war. "Our children have no bunkers and shelter; they are at risk,” Qadri said.

Around 1300 Kashmiri students are studying in Iran, the majority of them in medical courses, MBBS, according to parents and the JK Students Association.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is capable of bringing his citizens out of trouble, to evacuate our children just like they evacuated the Indian citizens from Ukraine,” Qadri said.

Dozens of parents assembled in Srinagar's business hub Lalchowk today and urged the Government of India to evacuate their children. Mothers were in tears and sobbing. “We can't sleep or eat, as we are worried about our children,” they said.

Maqsood Ahmad, another parent, alleged the government of India is “not doing anything”, despite their repeated appeals since Friday.

In response to the fervent appeals by the anxious parents, the Jammu and Kashmir government said it has set up a control room in Srinagar and asked their families to contact the helpline numbers.