Kashmiri Parents Seek Urgent Evacuation Of Children From War-Hit Iran

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Iran, parents of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran are urging the Government of India for their evacuation from the conflict-hit West Asian country.
Suhail Muzamil Qadri, a parent from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the majority of the Kashmiri students are studying in Tehran, the capital of Iran, which was first hit by Israeli air strikes on Friday.
“Our children are stuck in Iran; the majority of them are studying in Tehran, which is the worst hit. They are traumatised since the eruption of the war. "Our children have no bunkers and shelter; they are at risk,” Qadri said.
Around 1300 Kashmiri students are studying in Iran, the majority of them in medical courses, MBBS, according to parents and the JK Students Association.
“I appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is capable of bringing his citizens out of trouble, to evacuate our children just like they evacuated the Indian citizens from Ukraine,” Qadri said.
Dozens of parents assembled in Srinagar's business hub Lalchowk today and urged the Government of India to evacuate their children. Mothers were in tears and sobbing. “We can't sleep or eat, as we are worried about our children,” they said.
Maqsood Ahmad, another parent, alleged the government of India is “not doing anything”, despite their repeated appeals since Friday.
In response to the fervent appeals by the anxious parents, the Jammu and Kashmir government said it has set up a control room in Srinagar and asked their families to contact the helpline numbers.
Immediately after the Israeli strikes in Iran and the latter's retaliatory strikes in Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs asked the Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran who need help to contact the emergency numbers of the Embassy of India in Iran.
“Our children registered with the Indian Embassy in Iran as per the prescribed guidelines. We do hope GoI will accede to this humanitarian request on an emergency basis,” said Rouf Ahmad, whose child is studying in Iran.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s office on X also urged the MEA to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran. “Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time. "Every step must be taken to safeguard our students,” the CM said.
Political parties have also urged the government of India to take steps for the safe evacuation of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran.
Tariq Hameed Karra, Pradesh Congress Committee president Jammu and Kashmir, said the Ministry of External Affairs must act urgently and prioritise safety and support and ensure the swift evacuation of students from J&K.
People's Democratic Party leader and spokesman Zuhaib Mir said the plight of Indian citizens stuck in Iran demands immediate and resolute action. “This is a humanitarian crisis. Students are gripped by fear and uncertainty and urgently seek the Indian government's intervention, with fervent appeals directed to the Honourable Prime Minister for swift action," he said.
"Every possible measure must be exhausted, like diplomatic, logistical, and strategic—to ensure the safe and expedited evacuation of these students,” Mir added.
