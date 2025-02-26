Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath With Distinct Cultural And Religious Fervour

Srinagar: ‘Herath’, the Kashmiri version of Mahashivratri, was celebrated with festivity and cultural fervour by Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley and across India. However, many from the community say the festival in the Valley has lost its charm since their migration due to militancy in the 1990s.
The Jammu and Kashmir government granted four days of special leave to all Kashmiri Pandit employees to celebrate and also observed it as a holiday.
While Hindus across India celebrate Mahashivratri, in honour and devotion to Lord Shiva through fasting and prayers, Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Herath, distinctly. From fasting for a day by the head of the family to cooking mutton and fish, they observe the prayers with zeal and reverence.
Sanjay Tickoo, President of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti, said the festival no longer carries the same vibrancy as it did before the mass migration of Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s.
Thousands of Pandits migrated to Jammu and other parts of the country in the early 1990s after over 200 members of their community were killed by militants. Now, only a minuscule population lives in Kashmir, with many relocating to Srinagar from scattered villages.
“We are celebrating Herath, which originally means ‘Har Rati’ but the festivities are subdued now. Before the 1990s, it was a cultural and communal festival where Muslims and Hindus of Kashmir would greet each other,” Tickoo told ETV Bharat.
Tickoo, who despite threats, chose to stay in Kashmir with his family, said Pandits living in Jammu celebrate the festival at a communal scale, while those living outside J&K observe it privately at home.
Many Kashmiri Pandits believe that Herath brings rainfall to the Valley—a belief that persists to this day. “Rainfall is considered an integral part of the festival,” Tickoo added.
Chunni Lal Bhat, President of the Hindu Welfare Society of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, said the Pandits in Kashmir celebrate Herath for four days during which they organise prayers, observe fasting and cook special non-vegetarian dishes.
“We observe Shivratri, offer salaam (prayers and greetings) and cook meat, cheese, fish and some vegetables. Walnuts are kept in special pots in water for soaking, which are gifted to guests and friends and eaten during these days,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.
Bhat, who has stayed in the Valley despite facing a tumultuous situation, said the Pandits primarily hold prayers at home rather than visit temples.
Hindus who are working or living in the Valley visit the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar while some visit the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla village of Ganderbal district, and celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri.
Mohit Bhan, a young Kashmiri Pandit, who quit a corporate job and joined the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), said the celebrations are in full swing.
“Preparations are underway, from Kalash Sthapana to a grand feast featuring Matsch, Rogan Josh, Yakhni, Nadru Palak, Dum Aloo, and more. And, as per tradition, the heavens have blessed us with rain. A glimpse into the vibrant festivities, rituals in full swing with divine offerings, the spirit of Kashmiri Herath fills the air,” Bhan said while sharing pictures of the festive dishes on a social media platform.
Sandeep Mawa, who has been very vocal about Pandit issues, said many Pandits living in Delhi and other states, don’t cook non-vegetarian food during Herath. “Many among us thought that the migration from Kashmir was a result of deviation from our religious practices, so we should give up eating meat and become vegetarian. Now, many of us refrain from cooking non-vegetarian food during Herath,” Mawa told ETV Bharat.
Politicians Extend Greetings to Kashmiri Pandits
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and even separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, greetings poured in for Kashmiri Pandits on this festival.
“Herath Poshte!” wrote Modi on X. “This festival is closely associated with the vibrant culture of our Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers. On this auspicious occasion, I wish for harmony, good health and prosperity for everyone. May it also fulfil dreams, create new opportunities and bring lasting happiness for all.”
Separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also greeted the Kashmiri Pandit community and prayed for the restoration of the centuries-old bond of love and communal harmony in Kashmir.
