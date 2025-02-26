ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath With Distinct Cultural And Religious Fervour

Srinagar: ‘Herath’, the Kashmiri version of Mahashivratri, was celebrated with festivity and cultural fervour by Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley and across India. However, many from the community say the festival in the Valley has lost its charm since their migration due to militancy in the 1990s.

The Jammu and Kashmir government granted four days of special leave to all Kashmiri Pandit employees to celebrate and also observed it as a holiday.

While Hindus across India celebrate Mahashivratri, in honour and devotion to Lord Shiva through fasting and prayers, Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Herath, distinctly. From fasting for a day by the head of the family to cooking mutton and fish, they observe the prayers with zeal and reverence.

Sanjay Tickoo, President of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti, said the festival no longer carries the same vibrancy as it did before the mass migration of Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s.

Thousands of Pandits migrated to Jammu and other parts of the country in the early 1990s after over 200 members of their community were killed by militants. Now, only a minuscule population lives in Kashmir, with many relocating to Srinagar from scattered villages.

“We are celebrating Herath, which originally means ‘Har Rati’ but the festivities are subdued now. Before the 1990s, it was a cultural and communal festival where Muslims and Hindus of Kashmir would greet each other,” Tickoo told ETV Bharat.

Tickoo, who despite threats, chose to stay in Kashmir with his family, said Pandits living in Jammu celebrate the festival at a communal scale, while those living outside J&K observe it privately at home.

Many Kashmiri Pandits believe that Herath brings rainfall to the Valley—a belief that persists to this day. “Rainfall is considered an integral part of the festival,” Tickoo added.

Chunni Lal Bhat, President of the Hindu Welfare Society of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, said the Pandits in Kashmir celebrate Herath for four days during which they organise prayers, observe fasting and cook special non-vegetarian dishes.