ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Pandit Land Dispute: J-K High Court Dismisses Plea By Heirs Of Deceased Man

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the heirs of a deceased man accused of encroaching on land owned by Kashmiri Pandit migrants in Anantnag, while giving them a fresh window of 30 days to pursue a statutory appeal.

Justice Rahul Bharti, in his 8-page order, said the petitioners could not bypass the remedy available under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

“There is no doubt to the fact that the period of limitation prescribed for assailing the order…under the Migrants Act 1997 has expired, for which this Court can lend its equitable jurisdiction in favour of the petitioners,” the judge observed. “But surely the petitioners cannot be heard to say that the statutory remedy of appeal is not an efficacious remedy at their disposal.”

The case (WP(C) 374/2025) was filed by five petitioners, successors-in-interest of the late Ghulam Hassan Mir, who died in April 2022. They challenged a January 1, 2022, order (DCA/MC/21-22/1625-29) by the District Magistrate, Anantnag, directing the removal of encroachment from 18 kanals and 19 marlas of land in the Sallar area of Anantnag district. The land belongs to Kashmiri Pandit migrants who had left the Valley in the 1990s.