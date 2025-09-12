Kashmiri Pandit Land Dispute: J-K High Court Dismisses Plea By Heirs Of Deceased Man
While dismissing the plea, the high court directed the petitioners to file an appeal within 30 days under the Migrants Act.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 12, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the heirs of a deceased man accused of encroaching on land owned by Kashmiri Pandit migrants in Anantnag, while giving them a fresh window of 30 days to pursue a statutory appeal.
Justice Rahul Bharti, in his 8-page order, said the petitioners could not bypass the remedy available under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.
“There is no doubt to the fact that the period of limitation prescribed for assailing the order…under the Migrants Act 1997 has expired, for which this Court can lend its equitable jurisdiction in favour of the petitioners,” the judge observed. “But surely the petitioners cannot be heard to say that the statutory remedy of appeal is not an efficacious remedy at their disposal.”
The case (WP(C) 374/2025) was filed by five petitioners, successors-in-interest of the late Ghulam Hassan Mir, who died in April 2022. They challenged a January 1, 2022, order (DCA/MC/21-22/1625-29) by the District Magistrate, Anantnag, directing the removal of encroachment from 18 kanals and 19 marlas of land in the Sallar area of Anantnag district. The land belongs to Kashmiri Pandit migrants who had left the Valley in the 1990s.
Mir's heirs argued that their predecessor had entered into an “agreement to sell” with the migrant owners on March 6, 2002, backed by partial payments, but the district administration nevertheless declared him in “unauthorised occupation” following a complaint filed by the landowners.
The court said the proper course for the petitioners was to file an appeal before the competent authority under Section 7 of the Migrants Act. “If the statutory remedy of appeal is skipped by an aggrieved party, then under the judicial review jurisdiction, this Court may not have the advantage of knowing the appellate authority's point of view,” the order read.
Accordingly, the writ petition was dismissed. However, the court granted liberty to the petitioners to file an appeal within 30 days. “In case of the said appeal being preferred within the time hereby given, then the limitation shall not come in the way of the petitioners in maintaining their appeal, and the appellate authority shall hear the appeal on its merits,” Justice Bharti directed.
Read More