Kashmiri Influx Revives Jammu’s Markets After Years Of Decline, Post Article 370 Abrogation

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: For the first time since 2019, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir - Jammu - witnessed a significant influx of Kashmiri Muslims, bringing back a business rush reminiscent of the pre-Article 370 abrogation era.

Thousands of people from Kashmir Valley, Chenab Valley, and Pir Panjal region spent the winter months in Jammu, escaping harsh cold and snowfall in their native places. Before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, seasonal migration used to be a regular affair due to the Darbar Move (shifting of seat of governance), when government employees shifted with their families. Along with them, their relatives and common people also relocated, some for leisure and others for work.

However, post-2019 when Jammu & Kashmir's special status was revoked, and the Darbar Move practice was discontinued, the trend declined and only a few people relocated during the winter. In recent years, the trend gradually picked up again, but this year saw a significant resurgence. With a popular government in place and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hinting at reviving the Darbar Move, Jammu’s markets experienced a business revival, largely driven by the Kashmiri population.

For local traders, the presence of Kashmiris has been a blessing. Many believe their return has brought life back to the markets.

Sahil Malhotra, a trader from Raghunath Heritage Market told ETV Bharat that their business finally saw an upward trend after years of downfall.

"It felt like the drought we witnessed over the years somehow came to an end. We had almost forgotten what a busy market looks like. But seeing Kashmiris again gave us hope that business can survive," said Malhotra.

He added, “Our survival depends on the Kashmiri population. We hardly see local buyers in the market. Kashmiris have a different purchasing capacity, and we stock goods based on their preferences and requirements. Without them, business would have been as slow as it was in the last two or three months.”

In Hari Market, businessman Satpal Vinod Gupta shared a similar sentiment. "This winter was relatively good. Many Kashmiri customers came and bought whatever they needed, boosting Jammu’s economy. Compared to previous years, business was better this season," Gupta said.

The Wave Mall, located near Malik Market, emerged as a key attraction, drawing huge crowds throughout the season. With its recreational facilities, game zones, restaurants, and cinema, it became a major hotspot for Kashmiris. The shopkeepers of renowned brands also had a gala time this winter.

A salesman at the Lifestyle showroom in Wave Mall noted the positive impact saying, "Kashmiris significantly boosted our sales this winter. On a single stall, the daily average earnings reached around Rs 50,000. Many customers wanted branded items without worrying about the price, while others shopped based on their budget."

However, as winter vacations in Kashmir and the winter zone of Jammu end on February 28, most of the population has returned to their native places, and Jammu’s markets are returning to their usual pace. The once-bustling shopping hubs now wear a deserted look, with only a few Kashmiris still seen in the markets.