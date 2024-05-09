Kashmiri Folk Singers, Musicians Make Merry During Lok Sabha Election Campaigning

Srinagar: While the ongoing parliamentary election campaigning has resurrected political parties in the Kashmir valley, the local singers and musicians too have got a life.

The local singers and musicians are hired by political parties and their candidates to sing, dance and compose lyrics that suit the candidates. This hiring has shot them to fame and ensured they earn livelihood at a time when their demand in social functions has declined.

From folk artists of the Valley including Bande Pather artists and young singers, all are in high demand during elections. These artists and their local music create a high decibel atmosphere to entice the workers and people towards the election rallies.

In Srinagar, ETV Bharat sat with a few local artists who have been singing and dancing during the election rallies for National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and People's Conference rallies.

Sakeena, a local female singer who is usually singing in marriage functions said that elections give them an opportunity to earn money and fame among the people.

"We get a lot of offers and are in kuch demand during this election campaigning," Sakeena told ETV Bharat.

Sakeena's troupe is an amalgamation of young girls and youth who sing, dance and compose.

Saima is a young dancer and singer of Sakeena's group who is into her second year of singing.

"People like me singing very much and appreciate my talent. This election campaign is giving me more fame and money," the young girl told ETV Bharat.

Among the troupe is Adil Ahmad who composes these election songs for candidates and political parties. So far he has composed 20 different songs for parties and candidates.

"I write and compose songs for different parties for which I get a separate payment and for singing with groups, we get a group payment," he told ETV Bharat.

The parliament elections in the Kashmir valley will conclude on May 20 when polling will be held for Baramulla while in Srinagar it will be held on May 13. And by the time campaigning for these two seats ends, the local valley singers and musicians will have filled their pockets before they get offers for marriage functions.