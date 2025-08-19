ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Cleric's Tough Posers To Omar Abdullah Cast Shadow On J&K Statehood Signature Campaign

Srinagar: A religious cleric’s fiery sermon targeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dramatically upended the political discourse in Kashmir and put the elected National Conference government in a tight spot.

The speech delivered by Shia cleric Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi on August 14 at central Kashmir's Budgam district found widespread endorsement on social media, overshadowing the government's signature campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. In 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370, it also divided and downgraded the state of J&K into two federally controlled territories.

Shia cleric Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi while delivering the sermon. (Facebook)

In his first Independence Day speech last week since 2019, Abdullah announced the launch of a signature campaign to press the demand for restoration of statehood. While the announcement initially triggered a war of words between the ruling party and the Opposition, it is Syed Hadi's sermon video that has dominated the local narrative.

In the video, Syed Hadi is seen addressing a large Arbaeen gathering commemorating the 40th day (chehlum) of martyrs of Karbala. He criticises Abdullah for his reconciliatory tone and for his "failure" in delivering poll promises.

“Your body language shows you have failed. You are fooling people by asking them to participate in this campaign. What did they elect you for? Statehood? They told you to fight for our identity, which was snatched from us,” Hadi can be seen saying in the 16-minute video shared from his official page on Facebook on August 15.

"Where did you fight for the people? In Shalimar Garden? The Kashmiri people put their trust in you and expected you to fight for their rights. But you compromised, for power, for vehicles and flats...," the cleric is seen animatedly speaking from the pulpit.

Since then, it has been widely shared with millions of views and thousands of reactions across social media, even sparking debate beyond the virtual world.

The cleric hailing from a prominent Agha Shia clan in Budgam, Syed Hadi has familial affiliation with the ruling National Conference’s Member of Parliament, Agha Ruhullah Mehdi and National Conference leader Agha Syed Mahmood. He inherited the pulpit at the biggest Imambarah in Jammu and Kashmir from his father, Agha Syed Mohammad Fazullah, after returning from Iran, where he completed his religious education.

Ruhullah is already at odds with the party, including the Chief Minister’s reconciliatory approach with the Centre and reservation policy. This has the potential to spur more support in the community for his opposition.

The cleric, with his moderate and religious demeanour, has earned a large following across sects, particularly among youth. His grilling of Abdullah from the pulpit has created an apparent discomfort within the National Conference, with many leaders questioning the party’s silence over it.