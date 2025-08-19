Kashmiri Cleric's Tough Posers To Omar Abdullah Cast Shadow On J&K Statehood Signature Campaign

Srinagar: A religious cleric’s fiery sermon targeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dramatically upended the political discourse in Kashmir and put the elected National Conference government in a tight spot.
The speech delivered by Shia cleric Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi on August 14 at central Kashmir's Budgam district found widespread endorsement on social media, overshadowing the government's signature campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. In 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370, it also divided and downgraded the state of J&K into two federally controlled territories.
In his first Independence Day speech last week since 2019, Abdullah announced the launch of a signature campaign to press the demand for restoration of statehood. While the announcement initially triggered a war of words between the ruling party and the Opposition, it is Syed Hadi's sermon video that has dominated the local narrative.
In the video, Syed Hadi is seen addressing a large Arbaeen gathering commemorating the 40th day (chehlum) of martyrs of Karbala. He criticises Abdullah for his reconciliatory tone and for his "failure" in delivering poll promises.
“Your body language shows you have failed. You are fooling people by asking them to participate in this campaign. What did they elect you for? Statehood? They told you to fight for our identity, which was snatched from us,” Hadi can be seen saying in the 16-minute video shared from his official page on Facebook on August 15.
"Where did you fight for the people? In Shalimar Garden? The Kashmiri people put their trust in you and expected you to fight for their rights. But you compromised, for power, for vehicles and flats...," the cleric is seen animatedly speaking from the pulpit.
Since then, it has been widely shared with millions of views and thousands of reactions across social media, even sparking debate beyond the virtual world.
The cleric hailing from a prominent Agha Shia clan in Budgam, Syed Hadi has familial affiliation with the ruling National Conference’s Member of Parliament, Agha Ruhullah Mehdi and National Conference leader Agha Syed Mahmood. He inherited the pulpit at the biggest Imambarah in Jammu and Kashmir from his father, Agha Syed Mohammad Fazullah, after returning from Iran, where he completed his religious education.
Ruhullah is already at odds with the party, including the Chief Minister’s reconciliatory approach with the Centre and reservation policy. This has the potential to spur more support in the community for his opposition.
The cleric, with his moderate and religious demeanour, has earned a large following across sects, particularly among youth. His grilling of Abdullah from the pulpit has created an apparent discomfort within the National Conference, with many leaders questioning the party’s silence over it.
"The sermon targets the Chief Minister and the party should have responded promptly to it. But what forced them to stay mum is beyond my understanding. Our silence furthers suspicion among people that we are responsible for the current powerless state,” a senior leader and a legislator told ETV Bharat.
Another senior leader pleading anonymity said the government provided fodder to both the opposition as well as to people, including the religious cleric, by its own doing.
He described the signature campaign as a "surrender" and "time-buying exercise", arguing it is meant to "demote" the value of democratic exercise like the ballot through which people have expressed their will both in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls.
One NC functionary responsible for public relations explained the silence as a "strategic decision" based on "multiple considerations" including the long-overdue bypolls in Budgam.
Budgam constituency fell vacant after Abdullah quit the seat and retained his traditional bastion, Ganderbal. He has won from both constituencies in the 2024 Legislative Assembly polls. A petition challenging the delay in conducting by-elections to the seat alongside Nagrota, which fell vacant following the death of MLA Devender Rana in October last year, is in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
Budgam has a significant Shia population, and the seat is mainly retained by the Aga family. Aga Ruhullah was a three-time former legislator from the constituency until he became a Parliamentarian last year.
Internally, NC weighs the rumour of the NC senior leader’s candidature from the seat following his defeat in the assembly polls, the trigger behind the cleric's diatribe.
The NC leader describes the speech as a "political fight" aimed at "maintaining the pressure" on candidature for the polls. “It is a political fight. But we don’t want to get dragged into it. The cleric claims immunity of the religious pulpit, yet he launches a pithy attack from the sacred place,” the functionary added.
The leader said that the party is not surprised by how the opposition or the cleric finds Abdullah a "scapegoat", corresponding to New Delhi, with whom they want to maintain ‘cordial ties’.
"The BJP is to be blamed for powerlessness and demotion of the union territory government in addressing the public expectations despite a massive turnout in the Legislative Assembly," the leader said.
Almost 70 per cent voted in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly election that brought the National Conference to power with a massive mandate of 42 seats.
“These attempts are aimed at disintegrating Kashmir that came together to give a mandate to the NC. This has not gone well, including the Opposition, which finds issues in trivia,” the NC leader added.
