Machine-Made Turkish Carpets Sold As Kashmiri Hand-Knotted Ones, Govt Cracks Whip On Sellers

Srinagar: Facing complaints from buyers and tourists that carpet sellers are selling machine-made carpets from outside as Kashmiri handmade carpets, the Jammu and Kashmir government has cracked a whip on carpet sellers and confiscated fake products.

The government has warned the traders against such malpractices and has also started raiding traders. Several showrooms were raided by the Central Inspection Squad from the Quality Control wing of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department in Srinagar and tourist destinations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam which see a rush of tourists.

Sources said that some carpet sellers are selling machine-made Turkish carpets to tourists and other buyers as Kashmiri hand-knotted carpets.

“We received several complaints from tourists and other buyers. These sellers bring a bad name to the rich heritage of Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

Sheikh Ashiq, a prominent Kashmiri carpet exporter, said that it has become a menace in India that machine-made carpets are being sold in the name of handmade carpets in handicrafts showrooms.

“It needs prompt action from concerned authorities. One carpet is made by a family for over a minimum of six to eight months and the same size machine is produced in minutes. Kashmiri carpets often feature intricate 18 x 18 or 20 x 20 knots, which is pure tradition and mastery of craftsmanship,” he told ETV Bharat.