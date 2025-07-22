ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Srinagar: Kashmir’s hand-made and traditional carpets are facing challenges of misbranding and misrepresentation from its own traders, besides inside the valley amid the global conflicts that have impacted its trade.

Carpet traders in Kashmir said that machine-made carpets imported from Iran and Turkey are sold in showrooms in the Valley to tourists and visitors as Kashmiri hand-made carpets.

“This illegal practice of misbranding and counterfeit carpets is an attack on the handmade carpets in Kashmir. If not curbed, this malpractice will wipe out the Kashmiri hand-made carpet industry,” Sheikh Ashiq, a prominent Kashmiri carpet exporter, told ETV Bharat.

In Kashmir, the craft of hand-knotted carpets was introduced in the 15th century by King Zain-ul-Abidin, who brought carpet weavers from Persia and central Asia to train local inhabitants. Locally known as "Kal baffi", this sector became a source of livelihood for artisans who sustained this cottage industry despite challenges from machines.

According to the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmiri carpets are woven from 200 knots to 900 knots/square inch, both in wool and silk yarn. These carpets have attained world-ranking fame and excellence. For weaving a carpet, short lengths of a white thread or yarn are tied– known as knots– to wrap chains to form the pile of the carpet.

The department says carpets in 18x18, or 20x20 knots per sq. inch are commonly made in Kashmir. Some very fine silk carpets in different sizes have been created with a density of knots as high as 3600 knots per sq. inch, but these are rare exhibits of skill and mainly made for display or museum pieces.

The industry has sustained global and local challenges, and its exports to Europe and other countries have varied between Rs 200 to 300 crore from 2016 to 2025.

As per the official figures, the first quarter of this ongoing year has seen an export of Rs 56.95 crore. In 2015-16, the exports were Rs 293.29 crore, which rose to Rs 369.81 crore in 2016-17. In 2017-18, the exports reached to Rs 452.12 crore; in 2018-19, it stood at Rs 353.63 crore; in 2019-2020, the exports were Rs 395.78 crore; in 2020-2021, it was Rs 299.56 crore; in 2021-2022, it was Rs 251.06 crore, in 2022-2023, it was Rs 357.21 crore; in 2023-2024, it was Rs 317.33 crore; in 2024-2025, Rs 260.71 crore.

To protect the reputation of the carpet trade and prevent counterfeit practices, the government cracked down on carpet sellers earlier this year and confiscated fake products. Several showrooms were raided by the Central Inspection Squad from the Quality Control Wing of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department earlier this year in Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.