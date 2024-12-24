ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Youth 'Tortured' By Moneylenders In Jammu; Accused Arrested, Released On Bail

Jammu: A youth from the Bhalessa area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly tortured by two men from the same district in a hotel room in Jammu after which both the men were arrested by the police.

After a few hours of their arrest, both the accused have been released on bail.

According to the victim, Majid Hussain, a resident of Chilli Bala area of Bhalessa, he received a call from one of the accused in the afternoon yesterday and called him in a hotel room where both the men tortured him after stripping him naked.

"From 2 pm to 10 pm, I was kept hostage inside the hotel room by the two and they tortured me. They were also playing music with loud volume and nobody was able to hear my cries. It was only after the intervention of an employee of the hotel that the police reached the spot and rescued me," the victim told the media persons.

He said that police provided him the first aid and also took him to the hospital for a check up.