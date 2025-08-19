Kashmiri Woman Kills Teen Sister During Search For Mother's Missing Watch

Srinagar: Police have cracked a shocking murder case of a minor girl by arresting the elder sister of the deceased as the prime accused in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Divulging the details about the murder case of the teenager girl, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said that police have formally arrested the elder sister of the deceased in the murder case while further proceedings are underway. A case under section 103 of BNS pertaining to murder has been registered at Police Station Kheer Bhawani, he added.

Body Found In Fields

The body of the girl was found lying in the fields a few hundred meters away from the girl's house on Sunday. The SSP said that soon after the incident, police registered a case FIR 29/2025 and started investigation. Based on technical and human intelligence, police zeroed in on the elder sister of the deceased, who confessed to her crime after misleading the police initially.

Chilling Details Of Murder

Poswal said that based on the accused's interrogation, on the fateful day on Sunday, the two siblings had gone to their field to trace the missing watch of their mother. An altercation between the two arose which turned ugly and the accused hit the victim twice with a stick twice leading to her death, the SSP said.

No 2nd Person Involved

The SSP said that the accused also tried to mislead the interrogators by naming a person during interrogation. "But, when police traced the location of the person, he was not found in the area for the last two days," the SSP said. He further said that the forensic team called from Srinagar to the crime scene, has found strands of hair of the accused from the hands of the deceased. Investigators have also recovered blood stained clothes of the accused from her relative's house, added the SSP.