ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Woman Kills Teen Sister During Search For Mother's Missing Watch

Addressing a presser in Ganderbal, SSP Ganderbal said the accused has confessed to her crime during sustained interrogation.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal (C) addresses a presser on Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal (C) addresses a presser on Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025 (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

2 Min Read

Srinagar: Police have cracked a shocking murder case of a minor girl by arresting the elder sister of the deceased as the prime accused in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Divulging the details about the murder case of the teenager girl, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said that police have formally arrested the elder sister of the deceased in the murder case while further proceedings are underway. A case under section 103 of BNS pertaining to murder has been registered at Police Station Kheer Bhawani, he added.

Body Found In Fields
The body of the girl was found lying in the fields a few hundred meters away from the girl's house on Sunday. The SSP said that soon after the incident, police registered a case FIR 29/2025 and started investigation. Based on technical and human intelligence, police zeroed in on the elder sister of the deceased, who confessed to her crime after misleading the police initially.

Chilling Details Of Murder
Poswal said that based on the accused's interrogation, on the fateful day on Sunday, the two siblings had gone to their field to trace the missing watch of their mother. An altercation between the two arose which turned ugly and the accused hit the victim twice with a stick twice leading to her death, the SSP said.

No 2nd Person Involved
The SSP said that the accused also tried to mislead the interrogators by naming a person during interrogation. "But, when police traced the location of the person, he was not found in the area for the last two days," the SSP said. He further said that the forensic team called from Srinagar to the crime scene, has found strands of hair of the accused from the hands of the deceased. Investigators have also recovered blood stained clothes of the accused from her relative's house, added the SSP.

Read More:

  1. Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death Inside School In UP's Ghazipur, Probe Launched
  2. 32-year-old Son's Murder By Father Comes To Light After Latter's Death After Two Years In Karnataka

Srinagar: Police have cracked a shocking murder case of a minor girl by arresting the elder sister of the deceased as the prime accused in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Divulging the details about the murder case of the teenager girl, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said that police have formally arrested the elder sister of the deceased in the murder case while further proceedings are underway. A case under section 103 of BNS pertaining to murder has been registered at Police Station Kheer Bhawani, he added.

Body Found In Fields
The body of the girl was found lying in the fields a few hundred meters away from the girl's house on Sunday. The SSP said that soon after the incident, police registered a case FIR 29/2025 and started investigation. Based on technical and human intelligence, police zeroed in on the elder sister of the deceased, who confessed to her crime after misleading the police initially.

Chilling Details Of Murder
Poswal said that based on the accused's interrogation, on the fateful day on Sunday, the two siblings had gone to their field to trace the missing watch of their mother. An altercation between the two arose which turned ugly and the accused hit the victim twice with a stick twice leading to her death, the SSP said.

No 2nd Person Involved
The SSP said that the accused also tried to mislead the interrogators by naming a person during interrogation. "But, when police traced the location of the person, he was not found in the area for the last two days," the SSP said. He further said that the forensic team called from Srinagar to the crime scene, has found strands of hair of the accused from the hands of the deceased. Investigators have also recovered blood stained clothes of the accused from her relative's house, added the SSP.

Read More:

  1. Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death Inside School In UP's Ghazipur, Probe Launched
  2. 32-year-old Son's Murder By Father Comes To Light After Latter's Death After Two Years In Karnataka

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANDERBAL MURDER CASEKASHMIRJAMMU KASHMIR POLICESISTER KILLS SISTERJAMMU KASHMIR NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.