Kashmir Witnessing Sunny Days Amid Chilai Kalan; Day Temperatures Climb Above Normal

The sunny day brought much-needed relief to residents across the Valley, even as the bitter cold persisted during the nights.

A view of snow clad landscape in Kashmir
A view of snow clad landscape in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Srinagar: Most parts of the Kashmir Valley were basked in bright sunshine on Tuesday during the ongoing 40-day harsh winter in Chilai Kalan. The clear skies on Wednesday too pushed daytime temperatures above normal, melting much of the snow across the region. However, the night temperatures dropped significantly due to open skies.

An official from the Meteorological Department stated that no change in weather is expected until January 10. “Another spell of snowfall is likely on January 11 and 12.”

Famous tourist spot Sonamarg emerged as the coldest place in the valley, recording a low of -10.4°C, while world-renowned ski resort Gulmarg logged -9.8°C.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus -2.4°C, Kokernag froze at minus 1.9°C, and Pulwama at minus 1.6°C. Anantnag witnessed a low of minus 3.1°C, Khudwani minus 2.9°C, Kulgam minus 3.6°C, Shopian minus 1.9°C and Larnoo recorded minus 5.0 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 2.1°C, Bandipora minus 1.4°C, Baramulla minus 0.4°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded minus 0.7 and Ganderbal recorded minus 1.0°C.

In the Jammu region, the winter capital Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 7.0 degrees Celsius last night. whereas, Banihal recorded 2.8°C, Batote 2.5°C, Katra 6.5°C, Kishtwar 3.4°C, Padder minus 5.5°C, Poonch 4.2°C, Rajouri 2.1°C, Samba 6.1°C, Kathua 9.2°C, Reasi 5.3 °C and Udhampur recorded a temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 13.0 whereas Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of minus 13.5 Drass minus 23.5 degrees Celsius.

TAGGED:

