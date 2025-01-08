ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Witnessing Sunny Days Amid Chilai Kalan; Day Temperatures Climb Above Normal

Srinagar: Most parts of the Kashmir Valley were basked in bright sunshine on Tuesday during the ongoing 40-day harsh winter in Chilai Kalan. The clear skies on Wednesday too pushed daytime temperatures above normal, melting much of the snow across the region. However, the night temperatures dropped significantly due to open skies.

An official from the Meteorological Department stated that no change in weather is expected until January 10. “Another spell of snowfall is likely on January 11 and 12.”

Famous tourist spot Sonamarg emerged as the coldest place in the valley, recording a low of -10.4°C, while world-renowned ski resort Gulmarg logged -9.8°C.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus -2.4°C, Kokernag froze at minus 1.9°C, and Pulwama at minus 1.6°C. Anantnag witnessed a low of minus 3.1°C, Khudwani minus 2.9°C, Kulgam minus 3.6°C, Shopian minus 1.9°C and Larnoo recorded minus 5.0 degrees Celsius.