Kashmir See Slight Respite In Night Temperatures Amid Predictions Of More Snow This Week

Srinagar: Kashmir experienced slight relief in freezing night temperatures with Srinagar registering minus 0.9 degrees Celsius. Jammu and Kashmir saw the season’s first bout of snowfall, disrupting life and blocking the strategic National Highway 44 connecting Srinagar with the rest of the country.

A Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police spokesperson said the highway is through for traffic but advised commuters to travel during daytime. In view of the landslide-prone stretches, the police suggested people avoid overtaking vehicles and unnecessary haltage between the Ramban and Banihal sections.

In the meantime, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that the ski resort Gulmarg was the coldest at minus 10 degrees Celsius. The meadow known for its powdery snow and alpines is a key winter destination for tourists and New Year celebrations. Since the snowfall last week, the hill resort is sold out.

Similarly, the Pahalgam in south Kashmir saw minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, Sonamarg (minus 9.9 degrees Celsius), Shopian (minus 3.1 degrees Celsius) and Qazigund (minus 2.8 degrees Celsius).

On the other hand, the plains in Jammu witnessed cold mornings and evenings with mercury standing at 4.6 degrees Celsius. In major weather stations like Banihal, the temperature stood at 1.7 degrees Celsius, Katra at 6.2 degrees Celsius, Ramban at 6.4 degrees Celsius, Udhampur at 3.3 degrees Celsius and Kathua at 6.8 degrees Celsius.

The MeT has predicted another two back-to-back wet spells including the one on the New Year. It predicted moderate to heavy snow at higher reaches between January 3-6, 2025. But it advised tourists and travellers to take precautions in view of sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions on roads.