Kashmir Weather Update: Slight Respite As Minimum Temperature Increases To Minus 4.6 In Srinagar, Govt Issues Advisory For Motorists

Srinagar: A day after Srinagar recorded the coldest December night of this century at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, there was a slight respite from biting cold on Sunday as the summer capital logged a minimum temperature of -4.6.
Other districts in the valley also recorded a slight increase in minimum temperatures, though all still staying several notches below zero. The coldest area in Kashmir was Shopian in the south of the valley which recorded a minimum temperature of -8.1 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological department has predicted that there will be a slight rise in minimum temp by 1-2°C during the next two days and thereafter, the mercury may again fall by 2-3°C till 26 December. It said the cold wave will continue at isolated places.
The minimum temperatures in other areas of the valley on Sunday were: Qazigund (-5.2°C), Pahalgam (-4.9), Kupwara (-4.2), Kokernag (-3.7), Gulmarg (-4.6), Sonamarg (-7.0), Bandipora (-4.7), Baramulla (-3.6), Budgam (-5.3), Ganderbal (-4.3), Anantnag (-6.6), and Kulgam (-5.8).
As far as Jammu Region is concerned, the Jammu district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5°C during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The mercury readings in other areas in Jammu were: Banihal (-1.3), Batote (3.0), Katra (7.2), Bhaderwah (0.8), Kishtwar (4.0), Ramban (8.1), Poonch (3.7), Rajouri (3.0), Samba (2.5), Kathua (7.1), Reasi (4.1) and Udhampur (3.1).
In Ladakh, Leh recorded -7.4°C while Kargil froze at Kargil -8.8°C.
Chillai Kalan storms in, people fear 'worst winter' ahead
Kashmir witnessed a bone-chilling start to Chillai-Kalan on Saturday as minimum temperatures in several areas of the valley plunged, breaking records of several decades. The Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day harsh winter period in Kashmir, starts December 21, followed by Chillai-Khurd, a 20-day period of milder cold from January 31 to February 19, and Chillai-Bachha, a 10-day phase of relatively lighter cold from February 20 to March 2.
During the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the temperature plunged to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the coldest December night in the capital city since 1974, when it was minus 10.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas of Kashmir also froze with minimum temperatures going below minus 10 degrees in three districts -- Anantnag (-10.5), Shopian (-10.4), and Pulwama (-10.3).
Lack of snowfall coupled with dry, cold winds have made life tough in the valley these days as people have to deal with frozen water tanks and pipes and an erratic electricity supply. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Srinagar's Padshahi Bagh, said they had to use an LPG gas heater for several hours as the power supply was erratic and using heating gadgets shot the bills through the roof.
He said that there was no escape from the biting cold even after covering the windows with plastic sheets, a practice most houses follow in the valley during the winters. "It is just the start of Chillai-Kalan. We fear it could get worse in the days ahead if it does not snow," the 50-year-old Srinagar resident said.
Avoid unnecessary travel during morning, late hours: Advisory for motorists
Considering the danger posed by sub-zero temperatures, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir Qazi Irfan on Saturday issued an advisory for motorists and bikers, highlighting the precautionary measures to avoid accidents and ensure safety on icy and foggy roads.
The advisory, as reported by a local news agency, suggested avoiding unnecessary travel, especially during early mornings and late nights when temperatures are at their lowest. It has asked people to stay updated on weather conditions and traffic advisories before travelling.
It also advised to allow additional travel time to avoid rushing, stating that roads may be slippery. For vehicle preparation, the advisory has highlighted the use of winter or all-season tyres for better grip and to ensure the coolant system has sufficient antifreeze to prevent freezing.
“Test vehicle batteries for performance in cold weather. Check that all lights and wipers are functional. Keep fuel tanks at least half full to prevent freezing,” states the advisory.
Sharing driving and riding tips, the advisory suggested motorists and riders to drive slowly and to maintain a safe distance to avoid skidding. It has also been suggested to avoid sudden movements while accelerating, braking, or steering.
“Use low-beam headlights during foggy conditions. Refrain from overtaking on icy or foggy roads,” states the advisory. The advisory has advised bikers to wear thermal gear and anti-fog visors.
To meet emergencies, the advisory has advised motorists to carry an emergency kit, including first-aid supplies, a flashlight with extra batteries, a blanket, non-perishable snacks, water, and an ice scraper. The advisory has also shared helpline numbers—7780917148, 9765079102 for those travelers seeking assistance.
Weather forecast till December 30
The Meteorological department has forecast dry weather up to December 30, with slight respite between December 27 and 28 due to cloudy weather with light rain over the plains of Jammu and light snow over higher reaches of Chenab Valley and Pirpanjal Range in Jammu division.
Read More
Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets