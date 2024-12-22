ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather Update: Slight Respite As Minimum Temperature Increases To Minus 4.6 In Srinagar, Govt Issues Advisory For Motorists

Srinagar: A day after Srinagar recorded the coldest December night of this century at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, there was a slight respite from biting cold on Sunday as the summer capital logged a minimum temperature of -4.6.

Other districts in the valley also recorded a slight increase in minimum temperatures, though all still staying several notches below zero. The coldest area in Kashmir was Shopian in the south of the valley which recorded a minimum temperature of -8.1 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has predicted that there will be a slight rise in minimum temp by 1-2°C during the next two days and thereafter, the mercury may again fall by 2-3°C till 26 December. It said the cold wave will continue at isolated places.

A man walks on a frost-covered wooden bridge in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (PTI)

The minimum temperatures in other areas of the valley on Sunday were: Qazigund (-5.2°C), Pahalgam (-4.9), Kupwara (-4.2), Kokernag (-3.7), Gulmarg (-4.6), Sonamarg (-7.0), Bandipora (-4.7), Baramulla (-3.6), Budgam (-5.3), Ganderbal (-4.3), Anantnag (-6.6), and Kulgam (-5.8).

As far as Jammu Region is concerned, the Jammu district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5°C during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The mercury readings in other areas in Jammu were: Banihal (-1.3), Batote (3.0), Katra (7.2), Bhaderwah (0.8), Kishtwar (4.0), Ramban (8.1), Poonch (3.7), Rajouri (3.0), Samba (2.5), Kathua (7.1), Reasi (4.1) and Udhampur (3.1).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded -7.4°C while Kargil froze at Kargil -8.8°C.

Chillai Kalan storms in, people fear 'worst winter' ahead

Kashmir witnessed a bone-chilling start to Chillai-Kalan on Saturday as minimum temperatures in several areas of the valley plunged, breaking records of several decades. The Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day harsh winter period in Kashmir, starts December 21, followed by Chillai-Khurd, a 20-day period of milder cold from January 31 to February 19, and Chillai-Bachha, a 10-day phase of relatively lighter cold from February 20 to March 2.

During the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the temperature plunged to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the coldest December night in the capital city since 1974, when it was minus 10.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas of Kashmir also froze with minimum temperatures going below minus 10 degrees in three districts -- Anantnag (-10.5), Shopian (-10.4), and Pulwama (-10.3).