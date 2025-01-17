ETV Bharat / state

Bright Sunny Day In Kashmir After Daylong Wet Spell, Nights Continue To Shiver

Jammu: Bright sunshine greeted people in Kashmir on Friday after rains and snowfall in the Valley and upper reaches of the Jammu region a day before. The mountains also shimmered under the sunrays, creating breathtaking scenes that captivated locals and tourists alike. Many were seen capturing the magical moments with their cameras and cell phones.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar has predicted dry weather conditions across the region for the next three days. It said that there were chances of more rain and snow from Monday (January 20) onwards.

The administration is also geared up to tackle any exigency to clear the roads of snow and ensure smooth traffic flow in the region.

Meanwhile, the night temperature continues to remain below freezing point in most parts of the valley, with the summer capital recording a minimum temperature of -2.0°C. Similarly, south Kashmir’s Qazigund area, known as the gateway to Kashmir, shivered at -2.4°C while Pahalgam recorded -11.8°C, Kokernag -2.4°C, Pulwama -2.3°C, Khudwani -2.5°C, Kulgam -3.2°C, Shopian -4.1°C, and Larnoo recorded -7.9°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara saw a lot of -2.7°C, Gulmarg -7.0°C, Bandipora -3.4°C, and Baramulla -0.2°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal recorded -1.0°C and -3.4°C, respectively; the famous tourist spot Sonamarg shivered at -12.8°C.

Minimum temperature in Jammu recorded at 5.2°C, Banihal -1.2°C, Batote -0.3°C, Katra 5.3°C, Bhaderwah -4.0°C, Kishtwar -0.2°C, Padder -8.8°C, Ramban 4.0°C, Poonch 1.4°C, Rajouri -0.2°C, Samba 1.3°C, Kathua 3.9°C, Reasi 3.9°C, and Udhampur recorded 1.3°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded -13.0°C, Kargil -13.8°C, and Drass recorded -22.9°C.