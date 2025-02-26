ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather: Light Rain, Snowfall Recorded; More Wet Days Ahead

Dry Spell Ends in Kashmir With Rain And Snow; Heavy Precipitation Likely ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to mild rain and snowfall during Tuesday night, ending the dry spell of the last phase of the winter season. February was mostly dry, but the latest Western Disturbance is expected to provide temporary respite from their prolonged lack of precipitation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), north Kashmir’s districts—Baramulla and Kupwara—received moderate to mild rain and snowfall, while southern districts—Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian—received light to moderate rainfall during Tuesday night.

Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department (MeT) Director Mukhtar Ahmad stated that the Kashmir region is likely to receive widespread rainfall between February 26 and 28.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley, including the tourist spots of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam, between February 25 and 28, while the plains are expected to receive rainfall.