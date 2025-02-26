Kashmir Weather: Light Rain, Snowfall Recorded; More Wet Days Ahead

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to mild rain and snowfall during Tuesday night, ending the dry spell of the last phase of the winter season. February was mostly dry, but the latest Western Disturbance is expected to provide temporary respite from their prolonged lack of precipitation.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), north Kashmir’s districts—Baramulla and Kupwara—received moderate to mild rain and snowfall, while southern districts—Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian—received light to moderate rainfall during Tuesday night.
Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department (MeT) Director Mukhtar Ahmad stated that the Kashmir region is likely to receive widespread rainfall between February 26 and 28.
The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley, including the tourist spots of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam, between February 25 and 28, while the plains are expected to receive rainfall.
According to the traffic authorities, traffic is plying smoothly on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) from both sides despite rainfall. However, other highways including Mughal Road (linking south Kashmir’s Shopian with Jammu region's Rajouri and Poonch districts), SSG Road, Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, and Sinthan Road, remain closed.
Authorities have advised passengers to undertake journeys on Srinagar Jammu highway during day time and avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal due to the risk of landslides and shooting stones.
In view of the forecast, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all district and tehsil-level officials to remain on alert and assist the public in case of any emergency.
The Valley has recorded an unusually dry winter during Chillai Kalan—the coldest 40-day period of the season—receiving only 20 percent of the average precipitation. Prolonged dry weather has already led to water crises in several areas.
Weather experts warn that the prolonged dry spell during winter could negatively impact agriculture and horticultural activities during the summer, and also create water shortages in case the precipitation does not increase in coming months.
