Kashmir Weather: Fresh Rain, Snowfall Ends Dry Spell In Valley

Anantnag: As the Chillai Khurd begins, the Kashmir Valley experienced light to moderate rain and snowfall – the season’s second, bringing long-awaited relief to the farmers dependent on horticulture and agriculture.
Fresh snowfall brought hope amid the prolonged dry weather as the farmers across Kashmir eagerly awaited the rains and snow. Erratic weather conditions have raised concerns among farmers about the crop yield. “The fresh snowfall and rains have moistened the soil at the right time, crop health and growth are expected to improve,” said a farmer.
Chilai Kalan – the 40-day-harshest weather period witnessed a prolonged dry spell, the season was relatively mild, with the valley facing 75 percent rainfall and snowfall deficit.
In South Kashmir, Shopian district’s plains recorded 2-3 inches of snow, while its higher reaches received 8-12.
Kulgam and Anantnag plains snow accumulation ranged between 1 cm to 2 inches, higher reaches received more than 12 inches of snow, officials said. Plains of district Pulwama also received light snowfall.
Central Kashmir experienced intermittent rainfall since yesterday, with higher reaches like Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, and Doodhpatri receiving moderate to heavy snowfall. Doodhpatri received 1 foot, and Sonamarg 1.5 feet of snow.
In north Kashmir, higher reaches like Gulmarg, Gurez, Razdan top, Z Gali, and Sadhna pass received moderate to heavy snowfall. However, lower areas received rainfall with very light snow.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted rain, snow to continue till this Afternoon, with improvement by late afternoon.
An official of MeT said that the generally dry weather is expected on the 2nd & 3rd of February, and another Western Disturbance is likely to impact Jammu and Kashmir from the 4th of February onwards.
The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius, while famous ski resort Gulmarg and Sonamarg witnessed cold weather conditions with temperatures recorded at minus 7.0 and minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded 0.2°C, Kokernag minus 0.8°C, Pahalgam minus 0.4, Pulwama minus 0.3°C, Khudwani 0.1°C, Kulgam minus 1.2°C, and Larnoo recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 0.2°C, Sonamarg minus 4.7°C, Baramulla 0.6°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal recorded minus 1.0 and 0.7°C, respectively.
In Jammu Division, the winter capital Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees Celsius last night. Whereas, Banihal recorded 2.8°C, Batote 5.5°C, Katra 11.4°C, Kishtwar 5.7°C, Padder minus 4.7°C, Poonch 2.3°C, Rajouri 2.9°C, Samba 10.2°C, Kathua 12.4°C, Reasi 8.7 °C, and Udhampur recorded a temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius.
In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 10.1, whereas Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.7, and Drass recorded minus 8.8 degrees Celsius.
