Kashmir Weather: Fresh Rain, Snowfall Ends Dry Spell In Valley

Anantnag: As the Chillai Khurd begins, the Kashmir Valley experienced light to moderate rain and snowfall – the season’s second, bringing long-awaited relief to the farmers dependent on horticulture and agriculture.

Fresh snowfall brought hope amid the prolonged dry weather as the farmers across Kashmir eagerly awaited the rains and snow. Erratic weather conditions have raised concerns among farmers about the crop yield. “The fresh snowfall and rains have moistened the soil at the right time, crop health and growth are expected to improve,” said a farmer.

Kashmir witnessed snowfall on Saturday (ETV Bharat)

Chilai Kalan – the 40-day-harshest weather period witnessed a prolonged dry spell, the season was relatively mild, with the valley facing 75 percent rainfall and snowfall deficit.

In South Kashmir, Shopian district’s plains recorded 2-3 inches of snow, while its higher reaches received 8-12.

Kulgam and Anantnag plains snow accumulation ranged between 1 cm to 2 inches, higher reaches received more than 12 inches of snow, officials said. Plains of district Pulwama also received light snowfall.