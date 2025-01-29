ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather: Dry Spell Continues As 'Chillai Kalan' Ends Tonight; MeT Predicts Rain, Snow In Valley

Srinagar: The 40-day harsh winter period Chillai Kalan is set to conclude tonight, but Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness a prolonged dry spell even as the weatherman has predicted rains and snow. A significant rise in daytime temperatures has been recorded across parts of the Kashmir Valley due to persistent sunny and dry conditions, however, major parts of the valley continue to witness sub-zero nights.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, a fresh spell of light rain and snow is possible across the Valley today, most likely over north Kashmir. Another Western Disturbance is expected between January 31 and February 2, followed by a stronger and more active weather system from February 3 to 5.

Meanwhile, in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus 0.1°C, Kokernag 1.3°C, Pulwama minus 1.7°C, Khudwani minus 2.7°C, Kulgam minus 0.9°C, Shopian minus 0.4°C, and Larnoo minus 0.8°C.