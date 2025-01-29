ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather: Dry Spell Continues As 'Chillai Kalan' Ends Tonight; MeT Predicts Rain, Snow In Valley

Chillai Kalan will end tonight amid a prolonged dry spell. However, MeT has predicted fresh rain and snow in parts of valley amid Western Disturbance.

A breathtaking view of a village in Anantnag
A breathtaking view of a village in Anantnag (File Photo: ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Srinagar: The 40-day harsh winter period Chillai Kalan is set to conclude tonight, but Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness a prolonged dry spell even as the weatherman has predicted rains and snow. A significant rise in daytime temperatures has been recorded across parts of the Kashmir Valley due to persistent sunny and dry conditions, however, major parts of the valley continue to witness sub-zero nights.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, a fresh spell of light rain and snow is possible across the Valley today, most likely over north Kashmir. Another Western Disturbance is expected between January 31 and February 2, followed by a stronger and more active weather system from February 3 to 5.

Meanwhile, in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus 0.1°C, Kokernag 1.3°C, Pulwama minus 1.7°C, Khudwani minus 2.7°C, Kulgam minus 0.9°C, Shopian minus 0.4°C, and Larnoo minus 0.8°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded 1.0°C and Baramulla 0.8°C. In Central Kashmir, Budgam registered minus 0.6°C, Sonamarg witnessed minus 0.7°C while Ganderbal recorded 2.1°C.

In Jammu division, winter capital Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2°C, whereas Banihal recorded 3.3°C, Batote 7.7°C, Katra 10.3°C, Kishtwar 7.7°C, Padder minus 0.7°C, Poonch 6.5°C, Rajouri 5.6°C, Samba 10.0°C, Kathua 9.4°C, Reasi 9.5°C, and Udhampur 8.0°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 5.9°C, while Kargil registered minus 4.9°C and Drass remained the coldest at minus 7.5°C.

