Kashmir Weather: Cold Wave Continues Unabated In Valley; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 6.6 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to be under a cold spell with the mercury dipping below freezing point, intensifying icy conditions. The freezing temperatures caused several water bodies, including Dal Lake, to freeze on Tuesday.

Besides, it affected the water supply as the supply pipes and taps froze at night due to the frigid temperatures. South Kashmir saw the lowest temperatures, with Shopian recording the coldest night at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Centre (MeT) in Srinagar. Anantnag and Pulwama both recorded minus 8.3 degrees. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, saw minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department issued an advisory of a dip in night temperatures and predicted the cold wave to continue till December 26. It advised tourists to follow advisories in the face of prevailing sub-freezing conditions in the Valley.