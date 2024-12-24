Kashmir Weather: Cold Wave Continues Unabated In Valley; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 6.6 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to be under a cold spell with the mercury dipping below freezing point, intensifying icy conditions. The freezing temperatures caused several water bodies, including Dal Lake, to freeze on Tuesday.
Besides, it affected the water supply as the supply pipes and taps froze at night due to the frigid temperatures. South Kashmir saw the lowest temperatures, with Shopian recording the coldest night at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Centre (MeT) in Srinagar. Anantnag and Pulwama both recorded minus 8.3 degrees. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, saw minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.
The weather department issued an advisory of a dip in night temperatures and predicted the cold wave to continue till December 26. It advised tourists to follow advisories in the face of prevailing sub-freezing conditions in the Valley.
"In view of sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions on roads of important higher reaches, Tourists/travelers are advised to follow Admin advisories," it added.
Meanwhile, night temperatures in other parts of Kashmir were: Qazigund (-6.2°C), Pahalgam (-7.8°C), Kupwara (-6.4°C), Kokernag (-6.4°C), Gulmarg (-7.4°C), Sonamarg (-8.5°C).
Kashmir is under the spell of Chillai Kalan, the harshest 40 days of winter, but the prolonged dry spell has triggered respiratory infections. The MeT forecasted dry weather to continue till December 26.
