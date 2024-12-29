Kashmir Weather: Cold Wave Grips Valley After Fresh Snowfall; GMC Srinagar Warns About Increased Risk Of Heart Attacks

Jammu: The freezing embrace of winter continues to grip the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, with temperatures plummeting across various districts. Both the plains and high-altitude areas are experiencing intense cold, with sub-zero temperatures being recorded in most locations.

In the Kashmir region, cold conditions prevail as Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -0.2°C, while Qazigund registered -0.4°C. The picturesque hill stations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg are witnessing harsh winters with temperatures dropping to -8.5°C and -10.8°C, respectively. Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, recorded -8.0°C, while the Zojila Pass, known for its unforgiving winters, was the coldest spot at an extreme -26.0°C. Other areas, including Kupwara (-1.0°C), Kokernag (-1.8°C), and Shopian (-2.3°C), also saw freezing conditions.

The Jammu region experienced a relatively milder winter, with Jammu city recording a minimum of 6.1°C. However, colder conditions prevailed in hill stations like Bhaderwah (-5.0°C) and Banihal (0.8°C). Padder emerged as one of the coldest places in the region with a minimum temperature of -7.9°C. Meanwhile, Katra, the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims, recorded 5.0°C, providing some respite compared to other areas.

In the Ladakh region, the cold is more intense, with sub-zero temperatures gripping the UT. Leh recorded a minimum of -11.6°C, while Kargil reported -10.2°C. Drass, one of the coldest inhabited places in the world, lived up to its reputation with temperatures dipping to -20.7°C, making it among the coldest spots in the region.

The meteorological department has forecasted dry and cold weather to persist in the coming days. With clear skies expected, nighttime temperatures are likely to drop further, intensifying the chill. Residents, particularly in high-altitude areas, are advised to take necessary precautions and stay warm during this severe winter spell.

Cold Weather Linked To Increased Risk Of Heart Attacks: GMC Srinagar Issues Advisory

The Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, has issued an advisory warning about the heightened risk of heart attacks during the winter season. This warning comes in light of harsh winters in Kashmir and a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, which identifies cold weather and air pollution as two significant factors contributing to cardiovascular emergencies.

GMC Srinagar Warns About Increased Risk Of Heart Attacks (ETV Bharat)

Cold temperatures have been shown to cause blood vessels to constrict, increasing blood pressure and placing additional stress on the heart. Furthermore, exposure to cold often leads to respiratory infections, which can exacerbate the strain on cardiovascular health. According to the study, low temperatures result in over 10 million cases of disability and approximately 500,000 deaths globally each year.

In addition to cold weather, air pollution has emerged as another major contributor to heart attacks. Polluted air triggers systemic inflammation and impairs cardiovascular function, further compounding the risk for individuals with pre existing heart conditions. Together, these environmental factors create a particularly dangerous situation during the winter months.

The advisory specifically targets high-risk groups, including individuals with hypertension, diabetes, obesity, a history of smoking, previous heart attacks, or heart failure. To reduce the risk of heart attacks, GMC Srinagar recommends several precautionary measures.

Firstly, staying warm is essential. People are advised to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature and wear warm clothing, including hats, gloves, and insulated footwear, when venturing outdoors. Secondly, preventing respiratory infections is crucial. Avoiding prolonged exposure to cold and considering influenza vaccinations can help minimize the risk of viral infections that might further strain the heart. Lastly, strenuous outdoor activities, such as jogging or snow shoveling, should be avoided during the winter, as these activities significantly increase the risk of cardiac events. Research has shown a strong correlation between snow shoveling and heart attacks, prompting the advisory to urge people to stay indoors and avoid heavy physical exertion.

The GMC Srinagar advisory further reads the importance of taking these precautions, particularly for vulnerable groups, to protect heart health during winter. By minimizing exposure to cold weather and pollution, individuals can significantly lower their risk of heart attacks during this challenging season.